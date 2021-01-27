South Jersey ready and waiting for enough vaccine, like nation and world

State and county governments and health care providers in South Jersey are vaccinating a small stream of residents and prepared to inoculate many, many more.

New Jersey opened its COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Friday, beginning by vaccinating some city police officers and medical workers the day before. AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon expects 2,500 to 3,500 to get the much-sought shot there daily, once the vaccine supply is sufficient. Some appointments for vaccination were made available through the Atlantic County website Tuesday for qualifying individuals, but they were quickly snatched up.

Cape May County last week said it is prepared to open a second COVID-19 vaccination site when it gets more doses to administer. People seeking the vaccine can sign up for it through links on the county’s website at capemaycountynj.gov and Atlantic County’s, at atlantic-county.org. Both feed into the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System. And as of Monday, people can also call the state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 855-568-0545 to preregister for the vaccine.