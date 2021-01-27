South Jersey ready and waiting for enough vaccine, like nation and world

State and county governments and health care providers in South Jersey are vaccinating a small stream of residents and prepared to inoculate many, many more.
New Jersey opened its COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Friday, beginning by vaccinating some city police officers and medical workers the day before. AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon expects 2,500 to 3,500 to get the much-sought shot there daily, once the vaccine supply is sufficient. Some appointments for vaccination were made available through the Atlantic County website Tuesday for qualifying individuals, but they were quickly snatched up.
Cape May County last week said it is prepared to open a second COVID-19 vaccination site when it gets more doses to administer. People seeking the vaccine can sign up for it through links on the county’s website at capemaycountynj.gov and Atlantic County’s, at atlantic-county.org. Both feed into the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System. And as of Monday, people can also call the state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 855-568-0545 to preregister for the vaccine.
Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties had administered 26,862 doses by last week. Statewide, about 60,000 had gotten both does of the vaccine needed for full immunity and another 415,000 had received their first dose. Less than half the vaccine from the federal government had gotten to recipients yet as state and local entities set up and started to operate systems to ensure inoculations prioritize high-risk groups.
The state expects this slow flow of vaccine to increase substantially and immunize 70% of eligible residents by June 1, which would provide significant community protection — or herd immunity — from coronavirus contagion. That’s based on a model with a good track record developed by the University of Pennsylvania, and also the assumption that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine becomes available in March, joining the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that each require two doses.
Deaths in New Jersey from COVID-19 may have peaked around the end of December. State analysis and that of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggest new infections may have peaked about a week ago and the highest number of COVID hospitalizations may occur at the end of this month. While new cases and hospitalizations are expected to decline slowly through June, the institute forecasts the state will have more than 25,000 pandemic fatalities by May.
The surprisingly quick development and start of distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December raised hopes that widespread immunization would come very soon. But vaccine production has long been slow and subject to manufacturing limits that even federal efforts haven’t been able to make disappear. To put the success of U.S. efforts to create enough vaccine as quickly as possible in perspective, consider the unfortunate case of the European Union.
The AstraZeneca vaccine that Europe has substantially counted on for a February rollout will be available in lower volumes than expected because of a manufacturing issue. Even deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to European nations are being temporarily cut while the companies retool their Belgian factory to increase production.
Worse, member nations left the purchase of their vaccines to the European Union Commission, whom critics say ordered so little that widespread immunity in the bloc is unlikely before fall. “The EU bought far too few vaccines. They should have ordered at least 10 times as many,” Karl Lauterbach, a German epidemiologist and legislator, said this month. The EU’s order of 300 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for delivery by fall is only enough for 150 million of the EU’s 450 million people. That leaves Europe dependent on the approval and quick distribution of other vaccines, by no means a sure thing.
The United States, by contrast, already has increased its daily vaccination rate from 216,000 to almost 900,000. Even at that rate, America should reach herd immunity by the start of October. But adding the single-dose vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, whose application for federal authorization could come as soon as February, could help double the daily rate of vaccination, bringing the 70% immunization needed to protect the broad public as early as May.
Gov. Phil Murphy said this month that the vaccine of New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson would be “a game changer.”
The immunization centers in South Jersey can only hope, like the rest of the world, that drug-makers can produce more vaccine sooner rather than latter.
“I still believe we’re in a dramatically different place on Memorial Day … a better place,” Murphy said. His optimism looks justified, in this region, the state and the U.S.