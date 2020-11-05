South Jersey law enforcers put body cameras in their tool bag

Five years after their widespread availability, body cameras have been adopted by about half of the nation’s police departments. We’ve supported their use from the start and encouraged the state to help make them affordable for departments.
Recently, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released a survey of body camera usage in the state. Law enforcers in South Jersey were more likely to use the technology, often far more likely than their peers in the north.
Such cameras are used by 70% of law enforcement departments and agencies in Atlantic County, 85% in Cape May County, 80% in Cumberland County, and more than 80% in Gloucester and Salem counties.
Grewal praised the police departments using the cameras to improve police-community relations and pointed out some of their well-known advantages. “Body cameras not only enhance accountability in policing, they protect the vast majority of officers who do the right thing day-in and day-out, reducing unfounded complaints,” he said.
Yet fewer police to the north have body cameras. Only 27% in Ocean County and 40% in Monmouth County. Four of the state’s larger municipalities — Lakewood and Woodbridge townships, Toms River and Clifton — lack this ability to create a video record of police interactions. Equipping all New Jersey State Police wasn’t completed until last month.
Cost is part of the problem. A $25 surcharge on those convicted of driving while intoxicated was dedicated to funding the cameras, but the law was voided because the amount raised was inadequate.
Part of the problem was that in the early days of the technology, some vendors were charging thousands of dollars for units that were available for hundreds of dollars in the competitive marketplace.
In 2016, we urged the state to make sure funding was available for appropriately priced technology, especially where it was less affordable to the low-income communities who arguably needed it more.
Police body and dashboard cameras were never intended to be a panacea, solving all the challenges of policing and interaction between law enforcers and suspects and the public. They’re an excellent tool that improves transparency and accountability.
Grewal said body cameras “bolster public confidence and can even help de-escalate violent situations.”
But they can only do that if police have them, and in some places they won’t have them unless ways are found to help municipalities afford them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!