South Jersey law enforcers put body cameras in their tool bag

Five years after their widespread availability, body cameras have been adopted by about half of the nation’s police departments. We’ve supported their use from the start and encouraged the state to help make them affordable for departments.

Recently, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released a survey of body camera usage in the state. Law enforcers in South Jersey were more likely to use the technology, often far more likely than their peers in the north.

Such cameras are used by 70% of law enforcement departments and agencies in Atlantic County, 85% in Cape May County, 80% in Cumberland County, and more than 80% in Gloucester and Salem counties.

Grewal praised the police departments using the cameras to improve police-community relations and pointed out some of their well-known advantages. “Body cameras not only enhance accountability in policing, they protect the vast majority of officers who do the right thing day-in and day-out, reducing unfounded complaints,” he said.