Sorry, Jersey Shore visitors, we're doing the best we can

Pandemic restrictions remain on child-care providers, reducing the hours of care and the number of children they can accommodate. That keeps parents and caregivers from working and getting a share of this summer’s bonanza.

The worst of times are just ahead.

“The problem is only getting worse every day with students and teachers working summer jobs preparing to return to sports teams and classrooms beginning in August,” said Vicki Clark, chair of the board of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association and president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.

Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks in Wildwood estimates its staffing will fall below half of August 2019 levels unless something is done to get people off unemployment and onto payrolls. The landmark operator of three piers, two waterparks and four restaurants already had to close rides and reduces hours and services this summer.

Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said businesses would put up the money themselves to give employees a $1,000 return-to-work bonus if New Jersey would promise reimbursement from its more than $2 billion in unused federal COVID funds.