Solar’s NJ allies want to tax ratepayers even more

The public may think of clean energy as green, but to New Jersey Democrats and their solar industry allies, it has been golden. They never made a scientific case that solar power in the state would meaningfully affect climate change or any other environmental issue, but that didn’t stop them from taking $3 billion in subsidies for solar from residents and businesses.

The Murphy administration and leaders in the Legislature almost seemed embarrassed by this crony capitalism at one point and made a big show of saying the $3 billion was enough. But in a couple of years they came back for much more, another $880 million a year every year from utility customers in New Jersey.

People may have accepted this as the cost of following their environmental beliefs in New Jersey. They’ll have to accept paying more, a lot more with no end in sight.

The state Senate Environment and Energy Committee discussed three bills last month, each of which would shower new subsidies on the solar industry.

One would mandate massive upgrades to the electricity grid in the state to accommodate adding solar and ultimately wind power to it. Much of the so far inestimable cost would be passed to residents and businesses in the form of more hidden taxes on their electric, natural gas and other utility bills.

There has been so much subsidized solar power installation in this region that its grid can’t take any more. “In Atlantic City Electric’s territory in South Jersey, so many circuits have been shut down (to new installations) that even residents seeking to put relatively small solar arrays on their homes cannot hook up to the grid,” NJ Spotlight said recently.

That bill, S431, would charge a fixed fee to owners or developers of renewable-energy systems and then charge ratepayers for the rest of the grid upgrade expense.

The state Division of Rate Counsel, which considers the interests of those who have to pay utility bills, sent the Senate committee letters arguing against making ratepayers shoulder these subsidy increases.

“Avoidable and expensive electric system upgrades will be foisted onto captive ratepayers,” said Brian Lipman, Rate Counsel director.

A second bill, S2185, would require the state Board of Public Utilities to provide at least $60 million in subsidies annually for energy storage. Lipman pointed out that is unnecessary since this year’s federal infrastructure law includes funding for energy storage.

The households already struggling to keep up with soaring prices and bills may find the third bill the most offensive. It would give public money to investors in previous solar projects.

“This bill is about providing a guarantee that the owners of the legacy solar facilities will recover the compensation they desire for solar that already has been built, a guarantee they explicitly did not have at the time they chose to build,” Lipman said.

Instead of meekly rewarding the self-interest of politicians and their clean energy supporters, the public should demand that state officials rigorously demonstrate the claimed benefits of solar subsidies and quit hiding the full and transparent accounting of the costs that are coming.

After their losses in the November legislative election, Democrats proclaimed they would henceforth work to make New Jersey more affordable. Perhaps they only meant more affordable for themselves and others in government, and their supporters and allies outside it.