Sign up to get most out of town alert systems

Atlantic City has been communicating with residents and visitors for decades with 11 sirens, warning of pending storms and indicating beach closures and curfew times.

In 2016 it put 20 television screens on the Boardwalk that can deliver much helpful information, including when rip currents make swimming risky.

This spring Atlantic City deployed a system to offer many kinds of alerts and information, enough to satisfy just about anyone. Like systems offered by most counties and municipalities, people must sign up online to get messages by text, phone call or email. For the city’s service, that is done by going to acnj.gov and clicking on AC Alerts.

Users can customize their messages, including choosing emergency alerts specific to their neighborhoods. Among choices beyond public safety alerts are categories for business and nonprofit resources, city news and updates, the city newsletter, government office closures, special events, and even grant opportunities and information on summer camps for kids.

In a serious emergency, the city can send an alert to all mobile phones in the city, whether their users have signed up or not. Those go directly through cellphone towers using the same technology that occasionally brings an Amber Alert.

Cape May County for several years has used the Code-Red alert system from OnSolve corporation, which provides location-based alerts using GPS. Atlantic County formerly used CodeRED, but in 2019 switched to Regroup Mass Notification’s AlertMe app, from CivicPlus corporation. Cumberland County uses a simpler system from Swiftreach Networks Inc. Ocean County, like Atlantic City, uses a system from Everbridge.

Sea Isle City in 2019 implemented an Everbridge system connected to 78 flood warning signs on city streets. Five of them have sensors that can detect flooding and flash warning lights on signs in that area.

As we’ve said before, we’d like to eventually see one app that would provide relevant public safety alerts no matter where in the country the mobile phone has been taken.

Until then, to get the most out of these pipelines of local digital information, users must sign up for the services in each town where they’ll want them.