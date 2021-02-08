Short-term-rentals portal caps good A.C. rules; now enforce them

Atlantic City government the past year developed good regulations to rein in the large online room rental industry. Residents made clear the need to limit and control operators, repeatedly complaining about the noise, trash, parking and other problems these ad hoc rooming houses generated.

City Council passed a pair of ordinances in December. One set requirements for owners and operators, including annual fees, occupancy maximums, age limits of renters (at least 21) and availability of parking. The other set a limit on the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood, possibly the hardest hit in the city.

Now the city has capped its effort with the creation of an online portal to let property owners easily come into compliance with the regulations. That’s excellent, and makes it inexcusable if they don’t. Anyone intending to rent out rooms through an online service such as Airbnb must submit an application at www.cityofatlanticcity.org under online forms/payments with a $150 application fee.

One sensible requirement of rental operators is submitting contact information sufficient to ensure the manager will respond 24/7 to issues with the property — and within an hour of a call from the city. Another is evidence of appropriate insurance.