Short-term-rentals portal caps good A.C. rules; now enforce them

Atlantic City government the past year developed good regulations to rein in the large online room rental industry. Residents made clear the need to limit and control operators, repeatedly complaining about the noise, trash, parking and other problems these ad hoc rooming houses generated.
City Council passed a pair of ordinances in December. One set requirements for owners and operators, including annual fees, occupancy maximums, age limits of renters (at least 21) and availability of parking. The other set a limit on the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood, possibly the hardest hit in the city.
Now the city has capped its effort with the creation of an online portal to let property owners easily come into compliance with the regulations. That’s excellent, and makes it inexcusable if they don’t. Anyone intending to rent out rooms through an online service such as Airbnb must submit an application at www.cityofatlanticcity.org under online forms/payments with a $150 application fee.
One sensible requirement of rental operators is submitting contact information sufficient to ensure the manager will respond 24/7 to issues with the property — and within an hour of a call from the city. Another is evidence of appropriate insurance.
Rental operators must pay an annual fee, from $1,000 for properties with up to six occupants to $1,800 for those with 12 to 16 occupants (the maximum). Rental property owners also must remain up-to-date on code compliance and property tax payments.
The minimal cost for online rental operators, compared to their annual revenues, shows the city welcomes their addition to the accommodation options of the resort as long as they follow the rules, which is necessary to minimize their disruption of traditional residential neighborhoods.
Compliance with the regulations can’t depend on the good will of rental operators. Past efforts to get simple voluntary registration of these home-based or investment-property businesses saw only a small fraction of operators comply.
So the city’s code enforcers will need to work hard to track down operators who fail to register and adhere to the regulations. If the city hasn’t done so already, we recommend authorizing a fine for advertising a noncomplying short-term rental property of perhaps $200 a day, rising to hundreds more for repeat violators.
Likewise, compliance with the city’s regulations must be backed by similar fines for those who violate their provisions.
Atlantic City has put a lot of work into developing appropriate and much-needed oversight for online accommodation rental services operating in the city. That work will only pay off if the city ensures effectiveness with meaningful enforcement.