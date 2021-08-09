Shell recycling partnership helping strengthen South Jersey oysters

Everybody loves oysters, and not just for eating. The mollusks are an indicator of good water quality and they help maintain that by cleaning water with their filter feeding.

The once-thriving South Jersey oyster industry collapsed decades ago due to water pollution, overfishing and devastating parasitic diseases such as Dermo and MSX. With the help of Rutgers University scientists, oysters have come back in Delaware Bay. There they are harvested on a limited basis and produced by a growing aquaculture industry.

In the Mullica River that empties into the bay is one of the last self-sustaining oyster populations on the Atlantic Coast. It is getting help to grow bigger and more robust from a broad partnership that includes the state Department of Environmental Protection, Rutgers and Stockton universities, a foundation, a casino and two restaurants in Atlantic City, and the very diners who are enjoying shellfish at the shore this summer.

By weight, most of oysters, clams and whelks (served as scungilli) is inedible shell and amounts to a lot of solid waste for disposal. But floating baby oysters need to attach to something solid to start growing, and bivalve shells are the perfect material. Programs in several states for years have been dropping shells into oyster beds to support them.