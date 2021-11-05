Sharing school power better for students

Here’s a question for the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and its education commissioner: How much of the never-ending chaos of the Pleasantville school district is due to the city’s people and how much due to the state’s public schools system?
Last month started with Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee saying several board members attempted to oust her and “prey upon the school district’s resources.” She called for an investigation.
A week later, the city school board placed her on paid leave and fired its board president, Julio Sanchez.
Then Sanchez, who called his firing immoral and unethical, said that the Atlantic County superintendent of schools had found it nonbinding as well. “I’m still the president,” he said.
This is merely the latest dysfunction in the administration of Pleasantville schools.
The district had a state monitor of its finances in place from 2007 until this year (and two monitors for some of that time). In a period of 13 years, Pleasantville had 14 superintendents.
In the many years we’ve been considering and commenting on the problems in the district, the conflict has never been about the curriculum and quality of education — not even as in some other districts now about vaccine and mask mandates or possible indoctrination of students.
In Pleasantville, the perennial dispute seems to be about power and money. Specifically, this is the ordinary local government power of deciding who benefits from spending state and local funds, and who thereby will support keeping their benefactors in power.
This is a prime motive behind the home rule cherished by New Jersey politicians at all levels. In Pleasantville it’s a lot of money.
Its district this past school year had $19,157 to spend per pupil — 10% more than Linwood and 27% more than neighboring Northfield. No wonder there’s an endless political brawl over school appointments and spending.
The obvious advice to Pleasantville political operatives (and to those trying to get a better education for city students with this ample funding) is to see how other officials in other districts share this power and wealth with much less mutually destructive infighting.
But in truth, the stakes are higher in Pleasantville — not just more money, but the money is more meaningful because the district is much poorer than most others.
Another monitor may well be needed if an audit again finds financial irregularities in district management. But that won’t address the essential problem of a system too little focused on what’s best for kids.
Maybe the right question to ask is whether Pleasantville schools are merely a more obvious symptom of a New Jersey public education system insufficiently focused on appreciating students and enabling them to grow. Maybe other interests commonly get in the way, but more quietly and by mutual agreement.