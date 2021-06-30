Senior living project a natural for Cumberland County

That some neighbors of a proposed senior living development in a rural section of Vineland would object to it wasn’t unexpected.

The Club at Hance Bridge would have 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails and a pool on 131 acres.

That sounds innocuous enough, but if you like what’s in your neighborhood and someone proposes something of no immediate or apparent benefit to you, why would you be in favor of it?

We were surprised, though, that the main argument made against the senior housing was that it would adversely affect the local environment and wildlife.

That should be an increasingly tough argument to make in Cumberland County, which suffers economically from the extensive land preservation pretty much forced on it by people living in urbanized areas.

New Jersey as a whole protects much more of its land than most states — about a fifth of it is preserved and under environmental management plans. That’s fitting since much of the rest of the state is crowded, making it the most densely populated in the nation.