Seagulls’ best chance is as a budget team

South Jersey is so familiar with Atlantic City’s history of failed attempts to establish a professional sports team that an analysis of the latest attempt by a new Seagulls basketball team can be direct and simple.
The Seagulls will start play Nov. 6 against the Jersey Express of Paterson, Passaic County, in the 260-team American Basketball Association (not to be confused with the long-ago expansion league of the same name that merged with the National Basketball Association).
Among the many negatives the Atlantic City team will have to overcome:
a small home city and small geographic area from which to draw possible fans;
a proven record of the resort’s inability to sustain support for a professional team of any kind, which lately has included the well-funded attempt by the Surf baseball team, the Bullies hockey team playing with entertaining vigor in Boardwalk Hall, and the Blackjacks arena football team that lasted one year there before the pandemic hit.
Basketball, like arena football, already was tried and didn’t last.
R. Kelly tried out for the original Seagulls and got a contract, which once would have been a positive. But in perhaps a bad sign for the luck of the Seagulls, the R&B singer was convicted recently on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
There are some positives, too, and not just the ever-present hope of organizers and sports fans:
The former Seagulls captured three division titles in their five years of play in the United States Basketball League, and many have fond memories of their play in the late 1990s.
Basketball is popular in New Jersey’s urban centers, including in Atlantic City. Players and fans are already there and in other cities in the state.
The new Seagulls like the old will play their games at Atlantic City High School, which as the coach of the old Seagulls recently noted is much less expensive than other venues. It’s also now a modern facility convenient to Jersey Shore residents on the Black Horse Pike on the mainland west of the island.
The inexpensive venue is crucial to the plan most likely to favor the survival of the Seagulls. It must be a budget team in every respect.
Revenue is likely to be barely adequate for a long time, so spending on everything must be kept to a minimum. The goal of the first year and ones to follow if any will be subsistence. That could allow support for the team to slowly build. Like a business barely breaking even, the team should follow growth in its market and not get ahead of it.
Needless to say we hope the new Seagulls succeed. It could be a showcase for many talented players from the region and beyond, delivering value to spectators beyond their modest cost of admission.