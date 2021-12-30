Sea Isle City takes the event-reduction plunge

Probably not any more. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19, and this year even if a return were being quietly planned, it may not be approved.

Desiderio said he expects that February weekend to continue to draw crowds to Sea Isle, as other events posing fewer issues of city support and liability are still planned for what is a traditional holiday getaway time. “We are going to move on and have some kind of family fun weekend with nightlife,” he said.

Perhaps the value of a polar plunge at the Jersey Shore also has been lessened by so many municipalities doing it these days. Those who enjoy the shock and bravado of the big chill will not lack multiple opportunities for the experience.

On Saturday — New Year’s Day – the 30th annual Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge will begin with registration at 10 a.m. before the dash into the ocean at noon. Brigantine will hold its 20th polar plunge on the same holiday schedule.

Just north of Sea Isle City, Ocean City’s popular First Night festivities on New Year’s Eve will spill into the next day with a First Day Shopping Extravaganza, a First Day Boardwalk 5K, and an ocean plunge at 2 p.m. by the Music Pier.

There may be many winter revelers who no longer or never wanted to jump into the barely bearable surf. In less than two months we’ll find out if Sea Isle’s step back is also effective marketing.