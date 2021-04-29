Science lacking for actions severely damaging arts and entertainment

A global movie information agency, Celluloid Junkie, said it couldn’t find a single COVID outbreak traced to a cinema, multiplex or public screening venue. South Korea kept its theaters open and during an eight-month period last year, it traced theater contacts of 49 people who tested positive. None appeared to have passed the virus to another person at the theater.

Performing arts have been more devastated. In cultural capital New York City, employment in arts, entertainment and recreation plunged 66% by December — the largest drop by any economic sector. Before the pandemic, arts and entertainment there generated $7.4 billion in wages alone.

Stopped from rehearsing and performing on stage at Stockton University, the student dance company has had to use a parking lot on campus and recently the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Senior dance student Alexa Angelucci said it was strange “knowing I would never perform live on the Stockton stage again.” Fellow dancer Celia Mitchell said “being stuck in the pandemic world has been challenging both mentally and physically.”

American culture will take years to recover and will never regain much of what has been lost. Many performers have retired early rather than wait months and maybe years to return to their art — and begin an arduous recovery of their abilities and level of success.

The closing of arts and entertainment, like that of schools, has casually thrown away an incalculable amount of human development and experience — simply because most people could still meet their immediate needs without them. The damages from these closings may be hard to quantify, but surely they far outweigh the tiny increases in risk that justified incurring them.