Fatal vehicle crashes increased again last year in New Jersey, the State Police reported last month. Despite safety improvements to vehicles and other efforts, traffic deaths in the state exceeded 700 for the first time since 2007.

The 706 deaths were up from 697 in 2021. Most were among vehicle drivers, but continuing a grim trend the second highest toll was on those not even in a vehicle. The 192 pedestrians killed were far more than the 102 passengers of crashed vehicles. Seventeen bicyclists also were killed on New Jersey roads in 2022.

Data for the first nine months of 2022 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration look promisingly lower than the same period in 2021. But that year nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads, the most in 16 years as pandemic restrictions eased. And the NHTSA estimated that fatalities kept rising for cyclists (8%) and pedestrians (2%).

Each year we seek a glimmer of hope that this mostly avoidable toll will start to turn around, and everyone on the roads can start to feel safer instead of ever at greater risk. Motorists could start speeding less, and not letting screens and phones interrupt their focus on driving.

Not much glimmer in the overall numbers, but some striking differences in the reports for South Jersey counties are intriguing and maybe promising. There were significant drops in traffic fatalities in Atlantic and Cumberland counties last year, while increases in Cape May and Ocean counties were in line with the rest of the state.

Atlantic County’s 49 road deaths in 2021 plunged one third last year to just 34. In Cumberland, fatalities fell 21% to 22.

Michael Fedorko, Atlantic County public safety director and a former State Police colonel, said speeding and other poor driving practices are contributing to New Jersey’s increase in deadly car crashes. This is worsened because some vehicles have 500 to 700 horsepower engines, quickly reaching velocities that are fatal despite crash-mitigation features.

He credited law enforcement for Atlantic County’s far fewer fatalities.

“I attribute this to the chiefs paying more attention to fatalities and instructing their patrols to be more vigilant, especially in areas where fatalities are increasing,” Fedorko said.

The county public safety team is increasing public awareness of roadway dangers, encouraging a stricter police presence, promoting better habits and limiting inattentive driving. “We really pay attention to this,” Fedorko said.

This approach looks worth adding to other efforts to reduce the carnage in and around the streets of South Jersey.

Cape May last fall reduced the default speed limit on city streets to 20 mph, and dropped it to 15 mph in higher risk places.

Municipalities have petitioned the Cape May County Commission to consider lowering speeds on its roads to make them safer. With help from the county, Sea Isle City and Upper Township hope to lower the limit on their main road through town to 25 mph from May 1 to Oct. 1.

Atlantic City will begin redesigning Atlantic Avenue, one of the state’s most dangerous streets for pedestrians, to add many safety features.

Ocean City officials are pursuing a program for “island-wide traffic calming,” which could include signage, speed bumps, and increased enforcement and education. And Pleasantville is discouraging risky behaviors by drivers and pedestrians.

There are many good drivers, maybe most, who drive calmly with a habit of maintaining an adequate margin of safety. We hope others join them, maybe with a little encouragement.