Rutgers among first universities to add COVID vaccine to required list

Americans would have benefited from a better understanding of basic science and epidemic medical science in particular at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would have helped limit much unsavory and harmful politicization, especially when crucial decisions must be made with too little information or experience.

Fortunately the value of vaccines in preventing serious and potentially fatal disease is widely recognized and accepted, so the trend of colleges and universities requiring students to be vaccinated should be largely immune to political posturing and dispute.

Rutgers University was among the first to announce that students attending in person in the fall would need to be immunized against COVID. The details will sound familiar to parents of schoolchildren, who are required to get a list of immunizations to attend school. Rutgers will require proof of COVID vaccination, and will allow exemptions (expected to be rare) for medical or religious reasons.

Colleges ordinarily require immunization of their students, notably for contagious and dangerous bacterial meningitis. Basic childhood immunizations for polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough also are commonly needed.