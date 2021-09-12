Rising fatalities make bike path network a must

The health, economic and safety benefits of recreational paths have been apparent for many years. We have strongly advocated for more of them, in particular urging government planners to take a regional approach and create a bike path network to expand the function of existing popular trails.
Officials in Cape May County have been laboring toward such a network for longer than we realized. We knew the county had many good trails, but as a recent story made clear, county and municipal officials have been collaborating on connecting them for nearly a decade.
A milestone came in 2014, when municipalities told county planners their top priority for open-space funding was regional bike paths. “That tipped the scales” in favor of a recreation path network, said Leslie Gimeno, county planning director.
Now the northern Middle Township end of a continuous path running to Cape May is under construction, another phase in Dennis Township is planned, and Upper Township is discussing plans to connect with the path across the Great Egg Harbor Bay bridge on the Garden State Parkway.
Diane Wieland, county tourism director, affirmed a benefit we’ve long asserted -- that visitors have shown huge interest in designated bicycling lanes. They want options beyond the beach, she said, particularly entailing physical activity amid the county’s appealing nature.
A fast-growing segment of residents and visitors is poised to become another big constituency for bike-path networks.
We noted recently the brisk rise in electric power personal transport of all kinds, including e-bikes and motorized skateboards, scooters and balance wheels. These get more people onto recreational paths and give them greater range when they get there.
Only experienced cyclists are likely to take that 40-mile ride from Atlantic County to Cape May that’s coming someday. But with an electric motor assist and the possibility of a recharge while in the Victorian resort, bike touring on the beautiful Cape will become easy for many with a pedaling assist. As we’ve said before, bike tour businesses can’t be far behind.
So far, the safety record of battery-powered personal vehicles looks similar to that of the human-powered originals. The first fatality we’ve seen in the newspaper occurred last month in Millville when a motorized bicycle rider hit a pickup truck.
But make no mistake, the rise of distracted driving in this age of smartphone obsession is killing and injuring a sharply increasing number of people outside the safety of cars and trucks.
Pedestrian deaths have risen by 46% over the past decade, while all other traffic deaths increased by only 5%, according to statistics kept by the Governors Highway Safety Association. Bicyclist deaths have increased 36% since 2010.
This makes dedicated recreational paths a public safety requirement.
Cyclists, e-bike riders, walkers, runners, kids on skateboards and scooters -- all need places they can escape the growing threat from cars and trucks. Their increasing demand for safety will greatly add to the existing support from those seeking rejuvenation, exercise, stress relief and practical green transportation.