Rise of sensory rooms can help just about everyone

About five decades ago psychologists in Europe saw the value in creating specially equipped rooms in educational settings for individuals suffering from severe disabilities. By offering different forms of stimulation, they were able to awaken and release perceptions that helped children calm themselves, focus, interact with others and learn.
Such sensory rooms since have spread around the world. First many catered to autistic children, but soon therapists and educators realized that they also benefited those with vision or language difficulties, learning disabilities and emotional challenges. More uses were found for them and a realization was reached: These carefully designed and equipped spaces to meet the needs of the most challenging students are also effective in many ways for all children.
The Northfield Community School last month officially opened its new and permanent sensory room. It’s equipped with weighted balls, balance balls, mats, cozy spots for reading, a platform swing, and things to climb on, touch and feel. Under the supervision of a teacher, aide or occupational therapist, children can redirect their energies and become more receptive to learning.
The school had a series of small, temporary sensory rooms over the years, adequate but never optimal for serving the broad needs of students. The final push to do better sort of came from the pandemic, since the latest makeshift one had been set up in the nurse’s office and that location could no longer be used.
Elementary School Principal Maureen Vaccaro said the new, larger sensory room is the perfect size. The school was able to create it without spending much by converting a storage area formerly used by the IT department.
Studies have shown the rooms are useful for reducing and managing stress and aggression. They support reflective learning following incidents, and can also help overcome habitual counterproductive behaviors.
Sensory rooms may underperform, becoming chaotic and unpredictable environments, if they are poorly designed or personnel aren’t trained in their proper use. A common mistake, apparently, is to deploy too much equipment at once, which can be very overstimulating for some.
Teachers and occupational therapists are using the room for any Northfield Community School students they think will benefit from it. When it enhances their therapeutic experiences and resilience, the new sensory room will benefit everyone.