Revise costly NJ-NY Gateway Project in light of tunnel, pandemic updates

For a decade state leaders have sought to remove key bottlenecks in the transit system connecting North Jersey and New York City.
Progress was made on this Gateway Project this month. New Jersey and the NJ Transit Board agreed to their part of the $1.8 billion replacement of the Portal North bridge over the Hackensack River in Kearny.
But last month, a report seemed to remove one of the strongest arguments for quickly pursing Gateway’s most expensive work — constructing two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River between the states.
The report by London Bridge Associates, an engineering consultancy with expertise in tunnels, said the existing two Hudson tunnels damaged by Hurricane Sandy flooding could be repaired during nights and weekends over the next five years without taking them out of service.
New Jersey and New York officials had insisted two new tunnels had to be built to accommodate the 750,000 commuters who used them while the damaged 110-year-old pair was removed from service and fixed. The report even said the repairs are too urgent to wait for new tunnels to be built by 2028 at the earliest.
While the Gateway Project is far from South Jersey, it’s vital to the economy of the whole state. This region will also incur some of the daunting costs if Gov. Phil Murphy insists that the work be funded by taxpayers throughout the state rather than the commuters using the new or repaired connections.
New Jersey taxpayers are expected to pay $811 million towards the Portal Bridge, with the Federal Transit Administration picking up $824 million (assuming congressional approval early in January) and Amtrak $262 million. The Hudson River tunnels job has been estimated at more than $10 billion.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the London Bridge report showed the existing tunnels can be rehabilitated without building new tunnels first, adding that such an approach shouldn’t be considered the enemy of the Gateway Project.
Murphy seemed to see it more as a threat to Gateway federal funding expected from the incoming Biden administration, saying “we need four tunnels” and “let’s build two new ones, as the plan has always been.”
That may be best to accommodate future needs in the nation’s busiest commuter market. But it’s also possible the reduction in New York office work during the pandemic will persist to a degree, lessening the need for increased transit connections between North Jersey and the city.
The repair of the existing tunnels should begin as soon as possible. Delay can only increase costs and allow the damage to worsen.
Now that the need to quickly build two new tunnels has disappeared, New Jersey and New York should prudently review at least the timeline and perhaps the scope of that segment of Gateway. Maybe one new tunnel would suffice, and even that may not be needed very soon.