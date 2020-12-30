Revise costly NJ-NY Gateway Project in light of tunnel, pandemic updates

New Jersey taxpayers are expected to pay $811 million towards the Portal Bridge, with the Federal Transit Administration picking up $824 million (assuming congressional approval early in January) and Amtrak $262 million. The Hudson River tunnels job has been estimated at more than $10 billion.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the London Bridge report showed the existing tunnels can be rehabilitated without building new tunnels first, adding that such an approach shouldn’t be considered the enemy of the Gateway Project.

Murphy seemed to see it more as a threat to Gateway federal funding expected from the incoming Biden administration, saying “we need four tunnels” and “let’s build two new ones, as the plan has always been.”

That may be best to accommodate future needs in the nation’s busiest commuter market. But it’s also possible the reduction in New York office work during the pandemic will persist to a degree, lessening the need for increased transit connections between North Jersey and the city.

The repair of the existing tunnels should begin as soon as possible. Delay can only increase costs and allow the damage to worsen.

Now that the need to quickly build two new tunnels has disappeared, New Jersey and New York should prudently review at least the timeline and perhaps the scope of that segment of Gateway. Maybe one new tunnel would suffice, and even that may not be needed very soon.