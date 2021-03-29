Return to nature fitting spiritual end for Cape May Point religious retreat

Five years ago, the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Chestnut Hill (Pa.) decided that this coming summer’s spiritual retreats would be the last for their landmark center in Cape May Point. After that, instead of developing or selling the waterfront property, they would return the land to nature.
That’s an appropriate end for the red-and-white building, where the sisters for more than a century of summers have welcomed all seeking to deepen their faith and spiritual insight.
The pandemic, though, kept the Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House closed last year. Earlier this year, the Sisters of Saint Joseph decided the risks of opening this year were too great, leaving their ministry to end as scheduled in 2021.
The sisters began operating the building as a religious retreat in 1909, so the retreat’s final year of programming in 2019 concluded a century and a decade of their retreat programs at the shore.
Built in 1889, the building started as the Shoreham Hotel. At some point in the two decades before the sisters acquired it, the hotel was bought by two veterans of the Underground Railroad — abolitionist William Still and former slave turned business magnate Stephen Smith, according to research by Robert E. Mullock, a former Cape May Point commissioner. Still and Smith operated it as a home for aged and infirm people of color before selling the property to the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
Mullock said he would like to see the building preserved and converted into a nonprofit nature and environmental center. As a commissioner, he led an application for a federal grant for that purpose.
There already are a number of good nature and environmental centers at the Jersey Shore and they are challenged to maintain the funding and support to carry out their missions. Resources would be better directed to them than creating another.
The small fraction of the building’s history as a nursing home for minorities, inspiring and interesting as it is, seems a slender reason for the expense and effort of extensively renovating a wooden building more than 130 years old.
Then there is the location, just feet away from the water where Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. The building is at great risk from erosion, and preventing that would add another major expense.
It also borders on Cape May Point State Park, which fits well with the sisters’ plan to return it to nature.
When the Sisters of Saint Joseph announced the closure, they said, “Given its beachfront location and our congregational commitment to care for Earth, our desire is to return this land to nature rather than use it for further development. We will make plans to ritualize the closing and celebrate the sacredness of our retreat house.”