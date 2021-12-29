Return to calmer, careful driving needed

In the early days of the pandemic, social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus seemed to include far fewer police traffic stops. Lawless driving increased, even competitions to drive cross-country with online boasts of average speeds approaching 100 mph.
When regular traffic stops resumed in the vaccinated second year of the pandemic, the extreme speeding seemed to end but routinely more aggressive and less attentive driving continued. Data started showing the consequences in higher fatalities for pedestrians and cyclists.
The AAA Club of New Jersey shed light on another perspective of increasingly dangerous roadways with its survey of first responders — such as police, firefighters, emergency medical workers and tow-truck operators — whose jobs put them alongside faster and more distracted drivers.
New Jersey has required motorists to move over and pass roadside workers carefully since 2009. When approaching a police car, highway maintenance vehicle, fire truck, tow truck or sanitation vehicle stopped on the side of the road with their lights blinking, drivers must change to a lane not adjacent to the working vehicles if possible or slow down below the speed limit and proceed carefully, prepared to stop.
Not only may drivers be fined up to $500 if they don’t, but in 2019 the state added the possibility of getting two points toward losing the license to drive.
Almost 90% of first responders told AAA they feel unsafe, that their lives are being threatened because motorists don’t move over or slow down when passing them as they work. That is a 50% increase in those threatened and unsafe from the 2018 AAA survey before the pandemic.
Brett Nolls, the Hamilton Township public works director, said, “You have to protect yourself. You have to play defense at all times. You can’t rely on the motorist to do the right thing. … Educating the public is very difficult.”
And yet, when drivers are asked about whether they move over if possible or slow down when passing roadside workers, they nearly all say they do — almost 90% in the AAA survey of them.
The reluctance of people to admit bad behavior to a survey taker or anyone else is well-known, so self-reporting probably inflates the level of compliance. What does related data say?
In the decade or so since New Jersey joined the rest of the states with its Move Over Law, its enforcers have issued more than 28,000 citations for violations, according to the state Division of Highway Safety. That must be a tiny fraction of the number of drivers failing to slow or move over.
Recently released figures for motor vehicle crashes and fatalities in Atlantic County show greatly increased mayhem consistent with the life-threatening experiences of roadside first responders.
By Dec. 7, there were 45 crashes resulting in 46 deaths, already higher than totals in the prior year.
But in both 2020 and 2021 the carnage is dramatically higher than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 — when just 30 crashes claimed 32 lives.
That quick increase by more than a third, and with fewer miles driven during the pandemic years, suggests that the effect of COVID-19 on people and their governments has undermined the behavior of drivers. Maybe they’re struggling with stress, fear, isolation, anger and other pandemic challenges.
Drivers must find a way to restore the relaxed attentiveness they need to drive safely, not only to avoid crashes but to ease the tension that weighs on them, undermines their health and shortens their lives.
If they calm themselves when they get behind the wheel, affirm that they gain nothing but risk by speeding, and drive defensively to protect themselves and others, they might be surprised at the pleasantness of their trip.
For many people, the ordinary pleasure of driving too was part of the normal that’s gotten lost in the pandemic.