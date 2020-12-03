Restaurant hours limit makes no sense, seems aimed at casinos

Gov. Phil Murphy’s insistence on restricting South Jersey the same as COVID hot spot North Jersey continues to cause a lot of unnecessary economic damage. Thousands were laid off, jobs were eliminated and businesses were pushed to the brink of insolvency and beyond for no meaningful reduction in pandemic hospitalizations and deaths.
Even given that denial of COVID science, however, Murphy’s prohibition of dining and drinking after 10 p.m. looks bizarrely pointless and aimed at the state’s casino industry.
How can this make sense scientifically? That would have to mean that the usual dining hours of 5 to 9 p.m., when almost all dining out occurs, pose less risk of coronavirus spread.
Bars are a well-known risk for the coronavirus because they bring people close together indoors for longer than 15 minutes — often much longer and seldom wearing a mask (hard to drink through a mask). Even for bars, though, how can Murphy think that they’re OK before 10 p.m. but unacceptable afterward? If he has a shred of scientific backing for this seemingly arbitrary dividing line, he should share it.
There is one place, of course, where dining after 10 p.m. is common — the casinos in Atlantic City. The whole business model of casinos is that prime time begins about then and continues overnight. For that reason, Atlantic City is the only New Jersey city with 24-hour liquor licenses.
Murphy’s latest edicts drew sharp bipartisan criticism. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said Murphy claimed to be taking a “surgical approach” to reducing coronavirus infections but instead wielded an axe in locking things down “gratuitously in South Jersey.” Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, complained, “These new restrictions were put in place due to soaring North Jersey COVID cases.”
The city’s largest and most successful casino, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, quickly reacted to Murphy’s 10 p.m. order by laying off 73 workers and reducing the hours of 349 other staff members.
Murphy’s previous restrictions already had decimated casino industry employment, reducing it as of October by 17% from the year before. And that’s not counting employees furloughed because of the pandemic.
Yet a week after cutting off the food and beverage services essential to the gambling business, Murphy told reporters that Atlantic City casinos have “been able to responsibly manage their casino floors” with the procedures and policies developed with the state and area health care providers. “There is not any evidence that there is either bad management of the floor or that there is a big outbreak coming from participating on the floor.” The floor, remember, is the source of hundreds of millions in revenue for government.
There hasn’t been a report of a significant outbreak from the rest of casino hotel operations either. For the period of about three months into October, casinos reported 251 coronavirus infections — a mere 1% of the industry’s workforce and well under even the unscientific triggers for restrictions set by politicians.
Maybe Murphy just wanted to be seen doing something as the coronavirus follows its natural course in North Jersey, and gave restaurants and bars a break by letting them keep nearly all their business by staying open until 10 p.m. If so, his compulsive need for a uniform authoritarian rule that ignores pandemic variation has delivered a blow instead of a break to the gaming business.
Murphy continues to make erratic business restrictions without even trying to offer a basis in medical science for them. He does so with the tacit approval of Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, and all three must share the blame for the public’s unnecessary suffering this winter.
