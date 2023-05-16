This year shore towns have continued their trend of heading off problems at short-term rentals by regulating them.

Several years ago, as the boom in online room rentals sent shockwaves through the Jersey Shore, municipalities responded mainly in two ways. Predominantly residential towns such as Linwood simply banned short-term rentals, bolstering zoning that already precluded such business use. Tourist destinations on or nearer the water such as Atlantic City enacted a host of rules and registration requirements to discourage and control misbehavior by renters and property owners/managers.

This spring other towns are joining them by requiring longer or shorter stays, depending on their issues, or considering specific rules.

Brigantine in 2019 had enacted an ordinance requiring a license, inspection and registration for any house offered for use for parties or events. Community reports of rental issues and subsequent enforcement has led the city to revoke mercantile licenses. Now it’s considering banning one-night stays, which officials said tend to prompt noise violations and community complaints.

Longport and Ventnor are looking into joining their Downbeach neighbor between them, Margate, in requiring a minimum stay for visitor accommodations. Margate has set a one-week minimum for short-term rentals, while Longport and Ventnor have pursued a minimum of at least two or three nights.

Upper Township last month proposed a wide-ranging ordinance limiting rentals in the Strathmere beachfront and other zones, and requiring accommodations to have a variety of amenities including kitchens. When landlords and renters told a public hearing that the ordinance went too far, Township Committee withdrew it, promising changes so substantial that a new ordinance is likely to be proposed.

In one section of Absecon, more serious issues have been associated with rentals that aren’t short-term enough.

A spring investigation into multiple motels along the section of the White Horse Pike outside Atlantic City resulted in 11 arrests for drug-related offenses, including one person sought to face charges of assaulting an infant. Officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

City Council President Nick LaRotonda said people have been placed there who need mental health services. “Social services has been warehousing people in our motels, which has led to an unacceptable increase in violent crime,” he said.

Egg Harbor Township faced a similar issue with motels in its West Atlantic City section, where crimes included four still unsolved murders of sex workers whose bodies were found behind a motel. The township in 2021 demolished four of the motels.

Absecon City Council took preventive action last month before what police call a hotspot for criminal activity gets worse, voting unanimously to limit motel stays to 14 consecutive days or 14 days within 30 days.

Local officials are prudent to maintain awareness on problems arising in their municipalities and adjust their ordinances to minimize them.

The dominant online short-term-rental service, Airbnb, just last week started a new push that might aggravate existing issues or raise new ones. Its Airbnb Rooms will enable renting a room in the same house or apartment as a host.

Staying alert to such changes, and how other municipalities handle them, helps keep the seasonal peace at the Jersey shore.