Regulate delta-8 THC for public health too

When New Jersey started creating a commercial cannabis industry, officials knew they’d be competing with the longstanding illegal market selling the drug under its historic name of marijuana.

Doing away with the illegal market for pot was one of the rationales used to justify the legal market for it. But as other states that have legalized marijuana have discovered, the so-called street market doesn’t go away just because the drug is available from state-licensed stores. Price and convenience will matter to many buyers, and promoting the widespread acceptance and use of the drug will benefit street sellers as well.

Now a new competitor has arrived — delta-8 THC. The psychoactive ingredient of cannabis is delta-9 THC, and this chemical relative has a similar but milder intoxicating effect. Some call it “marijuana light.”

The difference in the active ingredient puts delta-8 THC outside of regulations and prohibitions for ordinary delta-9 marijuana. That has resulted in delta-8 being readily available, especially in shops already selling the marijuana extract that doesn’t get people high, CBD, but may have health benefits for some.