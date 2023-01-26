Reform civil lawsuits to reduce burden on NJ businesses and economy

New Jersey used to be a regular on the annual list of Judicial Hellholes issued by the nonprofit American Tort Reform Foundation. The foundation defines these as “places where judges in civil cases systematically apply laws and court procedures in an unfair and unbalanced manner, generally to the disadvantage of defendants.”

For example, a decade ago New Jersey was considered the venue of choice for suing pharmaceutical companies, with a Superior Court judge in Atlantic County especially known for regularly ruling against businesses. A statement then from the N.J. Civil Justice Institute said “this made Atlantic County a magnet for mass tort litigation, where more lawsuits were filed against the pharmaceutical industry than anywhere else in America.”

A drugmaker accused that judge of bias and the New Jersey Supreme Court denied a request to remove the judge from hearing the litigation. But two months later the judge was reassigned to the Superior Court Appellate Division, and then most of the mass tort litigation in Atlantic County was transferred to Bergen and Middlesex counties — including more than 13,000 lawsuits over pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The American Tort Reform Foundation said that just dispersed the litigation and New Jersey remained a hotbed for lawsuits.

New Jersey eventually made it off the Judicial Hellholes list, maybe from its adjustments or the worsening of lawsuit climates in other states. In 2021, the state even was awarded a Point of Light from the foundation after its appellate court ordered new trials in a pair of talc lawsuits because the trial court “misapplied the well-established judicial gatekeeping procedures” for expert testimony laid out by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Last month’s report for 2022-2023 put the state on a Watch List, at risk of rejoining “the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country.” The foundation said it “will keep a watchful eye on New Jersey to see if the state’s leadership can resist the influence of the powerful plaintiffs’ bar or if it will embrace a liability-expanding agenda and become a full-blown Judicial Hellhole.”

In a state where lawyers for plaintiffs already command the Legislature, the new president of the Senate, Sen. Nicholas Scutari, is a personal injury lawyer, the foundation said. Gov. Phil Murphy is “a progressive stalwart who has shown no interest in civil justice reform priorities.” And the changing makeup of the N.J. Supreme Court “may result in a shift toward activism and expansion of liability.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform last month named New Jersey the fourth-most expensive state in the country for lawsuit costs and No. 8 in the nation for “nuclear verdicts” — civil judgments more than $10 million. Institute President Harold Kim said, “While some might feel that a huge verdict is ‘sticking it’ to a business, the reality is that nuclear verdicts add uncertainty and layers of cost throughout our economy that we all pay and undermine the rule of law in the process.”

Anthony Anastasio, president of the New Jersey Civil Justice Institute, said, “New Jersey policymakers need to wake up and accept reality: An unfair and imbalanced civil justice system that is tilted against the business community invites runaway litigation and increases the cost of living and doing business for everyone in the Garden State.”

The public may wish to consider whether it’s in the interests of New Jersey residents to have lawyers making the rules that determine the size of revenue streams for lawyers.

In view of the wide-ranging burden the state puts on economic activity, residents and even political leaders should favor civil lawsuit reform as a way to improve the state’s business climate without having to reduce government’s precious tax revenue.