Reduced numbers of red knots are taking their famous spring migration break along the sandy shores of Delaware Bay this month. A rest stop on their 9,000 mile flight from South America to Arctic breeding grounds, the federally protected shorebirds gorge on the horseshoe crab eggs needed to complete their nearly pole-to-pole migration.

The bay’s shorebird migration used to be a globally significant wildlife phenomenon, with hundreds of thousands of other shorebirds joining 90,000 red knots for the feast. But years of overharvesting horseshoe crabs for snail bait cut off their eggs and reduced the red knots to just 6,880 in 2021.

The birds are arriving now to beaches more barren than abundant, but a much better future looks assured after a victory by red knot supporters last fall, a federal ruling in the birds’ favor, and a strong federal recovery plan announced last month.

Last year the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission proposed allowing the fishing industry to resume catching female horseshoe crabs this year.

After a flood of opposition in 34,000 public comments and from conservation groups such as Earthjustice, New Jersey Audubon and Defenders of Wildlife, in the fall the commission backed off and continued to ban catching female crabs.

Then in early April, a federal judge in South Carolina banned the taking of horseshoe crabs on 30 beaches in the state where the birds stop.

A laboratory and other defendants who draw the crabs’ blood to extract a biomedical test compound agreed to the consent order to take no crabs from March 15 to June 15.

Although the horseshoe crabs are returned to the water, naturalists estimate up to 30% die from the bleeding and others are unable to breed afterward.

The good news for red knots was crowned a couple of weeks later when the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service proposed a comprehensive, decades-long plan for the recovery of the species, which had been declared federally threatened in 2015.

That plan would protect 683,405 acres of critical red knot habitat across 13 states, reduce factors in bird mortality and counter emerging threats such as rising seas that can inundate stopover beaches.

“We were really thrilled that the service decided to propose critical habitat rules, because not every protected species actually has them,” David Mizrahi, vice president of research and monitoring for New Jersey Audubon, told NJ Spotlight. “In fact, most of them don’t have it.”

Included in the habitat to be protected is a new knot rest stop at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Brigantine.

There a sandbar known as Horseshoe Island formed a few years ago and became a favorite spawning site for horseshoe crabs and a feeding spot for migratory shorebirds.

The public may comment on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife proposal this month at www.regulations.gov. Search for and submit comments on Docket No. FWS-R5-ES-2020-0098.

Comments may also be mailed to Public Comments Processing, Attn: Docket No. FWS-R5-ES-2020-0098; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters, MS: PRB/3W; 5275 Leesburg Pike; Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.

Assuming strong support for protecting red knots continues, the service expects to begin implementing the plan about a year from now.

The agency said its plan “provides a road map for helping the red knot flourish to the point that it no longer needs federal protection.”

That wouldn’t be expected until 2080, after efforts in 40 U.S. states and 27 other countries where the bird breeds, migrates or winters.

The Press for decades has advocated for red knots, their fellow shorebirds and the ancient horseshoe crabs on which they depend.

This serious and continued federal commitment to them couldn’t be more welcome.