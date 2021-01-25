​Recycling upheaval makes Atlantic County outsourcing a prudent approach

The outlines of this industry-wide reformation won’t be clear anytime soon. Until private industry can determine what’s possible with better packaging design and materials, and with more efficient recovery systems, the best role for counties won’t be apparent — nor will the changes consumers need to make in their recycling habits.

Training residents and consumers will have a small part in this transformation. The bulk of the work of creating the new world of recycling will be done by private companies, which are best at optimizing for innovation.

A bill in the New Jersey Legislature would try to push the change by forcing a market for recycled material. It would require plastic containers in the state to contain at least 25% recycled material, eventually rising to 50%.

As virtuous as this mandate sounds, it can only complicate and delay what must be a national transformation.

Given the uncertainty of the exact shape of the eventual industry and of the timing of many important changes, it’s prudent for counties to avoid paying for infrastructure that may quickly be outdated. For this reason, we like the approach of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority of outsourcing recycling for a couple of years.