​Recycling upheaval makes Atlantic County outsourcing a prudent approach

More than a year ago, the familiar world of recycling consumer waste ended when China greatly restricted what it was willing to accept and process. Many products were no longer recyclable, and those that were often were too contaminated for profitable reprocessing.
As of this year, China has banned the import of 24 types of solid waste in its quest to reduce pollution. Markets for recycled containers, paper and such are limited or nonexistent.
County recycling programs in South Jersey that made money for years now have to pay to get recyclables processed or taken away.
And fewer recyclables are being accepted from residents — mainly metal cans, glass, beverage cartons and plastic recycling categories No. 1 and 2 in which the mouth is narrower than the container.
Counties are trying different strategies to reduce the costs from suddenly dysfunctional recycling.
Cumberland County will pay a Trenton firm to build and operate a mini-materials recovery facility — a fraction of the size of the one the county operated for a decade until 2008. Officials hope to halve last year’s $800,000 in processing fees and learn how to better educate residents to make them more efficient recyclers.
Cape May County too will concentrate on educating residents, particularly in reducing the contamination that limits the value of recycled materials.
A campaign asks residents to pay close attention to items being recycled and to keep them clean, loose and without caps and covers.
Ocean County is investing $5 million into recycling technology, 40% of it into optical sorters of the recyclables stream, to improve processing efficiency.
Atlantic County’s Utilities Authority, on the other hand, will outsource its recycling operations. It will pay Mazza Recycling Services in Tinton Falls, Monmouth County, $3.5 million a year for two years to haul away and process its recyclables.
The authority had paid waste management giant Republic Services to process Atlantic County’s recyclables at its Egg Harbor Township facility, but bids to continue the operation were almost double starting this year.
These are all reasonable responses to the collapse of the market for recyclables. The problem will worsen, though, before it gets better.
We think recycling turmoil will increase and the creation of a new American recycling industry will take years — maybe more than a decade — to develop.
The U.S. consumer product industry is in the early stages of transforming its packaging to make it easier to recycle with far less waste. Recycling corporations are developing robotic and automated sorting facilities to cost-effectively extract valuable material from recycling streams.
The outlines of this industry-wide reformation won’t be clear anytime soon. Until private industry can determine what’s possible with better packaging design and materials, and with more efficient recovery systems, the best role for counties won’t be apparent — nor will the changes consumers need to make in their recycling habits.
Training residents and consumers will have a small part in this transformation. The bulk of the work of creating the new world of recycling will be done by private companies, which are best at optimizing for innovation.
A bill in the New Jersey Legislature would try to push the change by forcing a market for recycled material. It would require plastic containers in the state to contain at least 25% recycled material, eventually rising to 50%.
As virtuous as this mandate sounds, it can only complicate and delay what must be a national transformation.
Given the uncertainty of the exact shape of the eventual industry and of the timing of many important changes, it’s prudent for counties to avoid paying for infrastructure that may quickly be outdated. For this reason, we like the approach of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority of outsourcing recycling for a couple of years.
As the industry transforms, better options should appear. When the new world of recycling is settled, that will be the time to consider local infrastructure to handle collection and processing for a far-advanced market.