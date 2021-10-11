Reciprocal toll collection by states is fairer and inevitable

Tolls on roads and bridges can provide the funds for building and maintaining them, taking the money from the drivers who actually use these essential pieces of infrastructure.
But in this era of ever-greater government spending, tolls have become a tax of choice for many politicians seeking to avoid responsibility for adding to already crushing levels of taxation. A dollar here, $2 there won’t be noticed as much as getting a bill for more than $1,000 each year. And with EZ-Pass, the tolling and payments can practically disappear into automatic online banking.
New Jersey hiked its toll taxing dramatically last year, increasing charges on the Atlantic City Expressway by 37%, on the Garden State Parkway by 27% and on the New Jersey Turnpike by 36%. And forget about it being a fair user’s fee — a big part of the money will fund a new light rail line from Glassboro to Camden.
Like other taxes, tolls should be stabilized and even reduced to steer New Jersey toward affordability and away from irresponsible government spending.
That said, we think state government should make more of an effort to ensure that visitors from elsewhere actually pay their tolls. Instead, too many are passing through toll booths without paying and then ignoring the toothless billing notices sent by N.J. highway operators.
State Sen. Jim Beach, of Cherry Hill, recently said New Jersey lost $10.5 million last year in tolls unpaid by out-of-state drivers, mostly on the turnpike and parkway.
Beach is preparing a bill that would allow New Jersey to join with other states to help each other collect unpaid tolls. Currently, New Jersey can withhold its renewals of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations from resident toll scofflaws, but lacks that leverage over toll cheats from out of state.
New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine solved the problem with a reciprocity agreement that ensures drivers throughout the five states can’t just ignore tolls in any of them.
Facilitating collection of unpaid tolls across a wider region would be better and probably cheaper to manage once set up. The Eastern Transportation Coalition, which includes 17 states from Maine to Florida, seems like an ideal entity to develop a uniform system for getting toll cheats to pay up.
By all means, drivers should resist the state government trend to bulk up these taxes collected on highways and bridges. But once higher tolls are imposed, New Jersey residents must pay or else face losing their licenses and registrations.
It’s only fair to them that out-of-state drivers also pay for using the same infrastructure and adding to the traffic. And it’s inevitable that governments will ultimately insist on collecting all of these taxes too.