The laws in America provide strong rights to owners of private property. Owners, in turn, bear responsibility for their properties. Property owners can’t and shouldn’t expect others, who don’t enjoy the ownership and use of their properties, to pay for maintenance and improvements.

Some people in Atlantic City — waterfront property owners no less — seem to have forgotten this fundamental fairness.

Atlantic City, like other barrier island communities, is flooding more frequently. Federal data shows significant flood events in the city have increased eight-fold from 50 years ago. Seas are still rising, land is still subsiding and the flooding is going to get worse.

City government appropriately has been addressing one important flooding factor by rebuilding its deteriorating and deficient public bulkheads. This project started taking shape in 2019 when the city was awarded $4 million in federal funds for the work.

The $6.5 million bulkhead replacement project along the bay is underway, with contractors installing new, better bulkhead along Sunset and Winchester avenues and at street ends between Jackson and North Albany avenues.

The new bulkheads are a bit higher because the flood waters now and forecast are higher than they used to be.

Residents could and should have rejoiced that public money — nearly all of it from people living inland, far from the benefits of waterfront life at the shore — was paying for new public bulkheads in the gambling resort.

Some, however, instead complained that the new bulkheads were too high and were blocking their waterfront views. That gripe doesn’t hold much water these days, not since the public has shown its contempt for waterfront property owners putting their views ahead of public benefits such as protective sand dunes. Bulkhead foes also said the higher bulkheads could interfere with people crabbing and fishing.

The complainers and their public representatives urged the city to elevate the sidewalks next to the bulkheads, or even build a new boardwalk there. Neither would help mitigate flooding.

At the same time, people complained about the new effective bulkheads being higher than the old ones on private properties, and so although the public bulkheads would reduce flooding, the privately owned ones would not. Some claimed that meant the higher bulkheads alone would do nothing. But that would only be true if the sea was always higher than the old shorter, failing bulkheads. Flooding is a product of flow and time. The higher bulkheads reduce water flowing in during the high-water period.

Consistently higher bulkheads would provide the best protection, of course. Perhaps in the storm mitigation future that is the destiny of the Jersey Shore, higher bulkheads will be the standard and will be required on private and public property. Maybe waterfront property owners will have to have them in order to qualify for flood insurance, just like an appropriate building elevation.

But some of the complainers said homeowners shouldn’t have to pay anything for their bulkheads, an essential feature of waterfront living. Really! They can afford a waterfront house, but don’t want to pay for a basic necessity of such a home? They want others, who aren’t close to being able to afford a waterfront home, to buy the bulkhead for them?

These residents of Atlantic City, like the barrier island dune foes before them, might find it instructive to head west and solicit bulkhead donations from homeowners in the interior of South Jersey.

City government has responded appropriately, saying it has no plans to change its bulkhead project. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said that because the government is fiscally responsible and working to lower taxes on its residents, the city would “keep moving forward with the bulkhead project as is.”

Barrier island residents already enjoy plenty of financial support from others for their beaches and infrastructure. Vast increases in such big-ticket spending are likely coming. The well-off residents and businesses on the islands should carry a bigger share of that expense. This is exactly the wrong time to suggest expensive new benefits for private properties that should remain the responsibility for those fortunate enough to live there.