Public housing pioneer A.C. updates a community

To qualify for the new housing, families had to be citizens, have too little income for market-rate housing, and be living in substandard homes. Veterans of World Wars I and II were given preference, but might be outranked based on the need of others.

In some cases, a family of five or more might rent a four-bedroom unit for $16 a month. Needless to say, the dollar was worth much more in those days.

Buzby Village cost $1.6 million to develop (which would be $16.8 million in today’s dollars). Its full rehab 70 years later will cost $15.4 million, nearly as much.

The upgrade, so thorough that it merited another groundbreaking early this month, will see almost everything in the housing made new and then some. The Michaels Organization will build brand new kitchens and bathrooms, construct new roofs and supporting piles for the buildings, install new windows and insulation, and make all structures sustainable and flood resilient. The community center will be refurbished and equipped to also serve as an emergency shelter, with a natural-gas-powered generator to provide cooling and heating, electricity and internet, showers and even oxygen machines.