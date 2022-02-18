Promising new DEP steps on pinelands use, protection

On a planet with more than 6 billion people, finding the sustainable balance of protecting and using nature is an endless challenge. Parks and preserves at all levels struggle with that no matter how sparsely populated their region.

Here in most urbanized New Jersey, the state Department of Environmental Protection is continuing its good hard work with the relatively large amount of protected land it manages.

This year, it’s working on two initiatives of special importance to South Jersey and its vast pinelands.

Under one to take effect later this year, vehicle owners will have to register with the state and obtain a permit in order to go off-road in the pinelands. The other, expected to take shape this coming spring, will create an interactive map of the pinelands showing where off-road vehicle use is approved or prohibited.

These are excellent developments that continue the DEP’s persistent efforts toward conservation that encourages the widespread public support needed to work in the long run.

In 2015, the department announced that it would close half the dirt routes traditionally used by off-road motor vehicles in Wharton State Forest, the state’s largest. Weeks later after a large response from the public, it rethought the policy and decided to leave most of the routes open, increase enforcement, and encourage users to cooperate and comply with the rules protecting natural habitat.

Such cooperation is essential in a 190-square-mile forest too big to be heavily policed. Associations of four-wheel-drive pickups, SUVs and street-legal motorcycles said they’d help educate users about the rules and volunteer for signage and cleanup efforts.

Then last summer the DEP responded appropriately when conditions called for a firmer hand. A new phenomenon —flash mobs gathered by social media — was drawing crowds to former quarry ponds for illegal swimming parties. The people and their vehicles were destroying fragile natural sites and putting swimmers at serious risk of joining the many drowning victims of the region’s surprisingly deep and cold relics of sand and gravel mining.

Parts of five state Wildlife Management Areas were closed to all users, including 360 acres of Cedar Lake WMA in Atlantic County and the entire Menantico Ponds WMA in Millville.

In comments recently related to the new initiatives, Shawn LaTourette, DEP commissioner, said the state is obligated to balance the competing demands of all users of its natural resources. He sensibly cautioned people against idealizing or villainizing one group of users or another, since there are good and bad behavers in all groups.

An East Coast association of off-road motorcyclists already has expressed support for the DEP’s plan to require registration and permits for operating off-road. A spokesman said the group self-polices and had done all that has been asked of them.

The DEP is backing its balanced policies with extra patrols, targeted operations and drones to identify illegal vehicle use.

These are more good steps by the state’s environmental agency. Everyone should welcome them even as they realize that more programs and policies will probably be needed in future years.