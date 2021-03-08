Progressive drive for federal power over elections comes to NJ primaries

There’s no question that putting the candidates supported by the county party together on the ballot gives them a certain advantage. No doubt many voters want to know who has the support of their local party organization and this makes it clear, right on the ballot.

Some also think having the first line on the ballot is a great advantage, which presumes a significant level of mindless voting on the part of the public.

The progressive Democrats claim that their First Amendment rights are violated when their Democratic Party gives these advantages to others.

But the officials and members of the county Democratic Party also have First Amendment rights, and exercise them under New Jersey law by the clear expression of which candidates they support on the ballot for the party’s primary.

John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said primaries help parties decide who is going to represent them as candidates. “The party has a legitimate role in trying to pick the best candidate, also the candidate who represents the party’s principles and ideology,” he said.