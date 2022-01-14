Preserved Upper farm bears interesting fruit

The township Planning Board just before Christmas put off considering the proposal, apparently seeking clarity on which governing bodies have a say in the matter and how much.

The lawyer for the vineyard, former state legislative candidate Colin Bell, said the plans may not need planning board approval. He said state Right to Farm legislation gives power of approval to the county agricultural board, and that already has ruled the site is a working farm.

Cape May County bought the development rights to the property so it would remain protected farmland. But perhaps a restaurant-sized facility to serve beverages and snacks to visitors doesn’t count as development no matter how small the farmland next to it. Just how much wine would be produced from 3 acres of grapes? And is a commercial winery a conforming use for the land-use zone of it and its neighbors?

Bell said the vineyard owner has agreed not to host outdoor music, food trucks, weddings or parties, and to limit hours of operation. Residents expressed concern about traffic on cul-de-sac Bayaire Road, but the vineyard is proposing to make a new entrance directly on Route 9.