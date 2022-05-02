Pregnancy centers on battleground with abortion providers, both serving women with unplanned pregnancies

Families, religious institutions and friends have been helping women with unplanned pregnancies since people started planning to have children. The aid given, its effectiveness and the lives of the children have been a mainstay of English literature.

When states began legalizing abortion in the 1960s, nonprofit and often religious affiliated organizations opposed to abortion offered an alternative. These crisis pregnancy centers, or pro-life pregnancy centers as they are increasingly called, provide women with unplanned pregnancies the support they need to give birth to their children for raising themselves or by adoptive parents.

Christine Thornley, executive director of Crisis Pregnancy in Egg Harbor City, said providing an alternative to abortion is a vital service. “The number one reason why people look to abortion is because they feel like they’re alone and nobody’s there to help them, but we are,” she said.

Her center and the Hope Pregnancy centers in Ocean City and North Cape May are faith-based nonprofits operating as social services. Among free items they provide women who are expecting or already mothers are pregnancy tests, diapers, clothing and baby accessories — much of them donated. They also are prepared to help with their spiritual and emotional needs.

There are about 3,000 pregnancy center locations in the U.S., including the medical mobile units they operate, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the research arm of the Susan B. Anthony List, a non-profit organization that seeks to reduce and ultimately end abortion. A 2017 survey found the centers provided free services to almost 2 million people.

The centers performed free ultrasound imaging of the unborn for nearly half a million clients that year. Ultrasounds were recently added to the services available at the Hope Pregnancy centers, which are affiliated with Options for Women crisis pregnancy center in Cherry Hill.

Centers also offer parenting and prenatal education classes, support for women after they’ve had an abortion, and testing for sexually transmitted diseases often accompanied by treatment onsite.

According to the Lozier Institute, a quarter of the 15,000 paid staffers at pro-life pregnancy centers are licensed medical professionals. Another 54,000 people work at them as volunteers, of whom 12% are licensed medical professionals.

Centers, including the ones in South Jersey, provide referrals to social service agencies and nonprofits for help in areas such as housing, addiction recovery, adoption, food insecurity and free or low-cost health care.

They do not offer referrals for abortion.

In the decades-long war over legalized abortion in America, women with unplanned pregnancies are the battleground and the opposing forces are abortion providers on one side and prolife pregnancy centers on the other.

At the urging of advocates for legal abortion, in 2015 California ordered pregnancy centers to inform their clients how to obtain free or low-cost abortions. That was struck down as an unconstitutional restriction of free speech by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019, and similar laws in other states have been overturned at the federal level.

Pregnancy centers and legal abortion clinics both provide services desired by many women. However the Supreme Court decides the current challenge to federally legalized abortion, procedures for terminating pregnancies seem sure to remain popular and widely available.

Surveys have found the clients of pro-life pregnancy centers overwhelmingly satisfied with their experiences. Those affiliated with Care Net and Heartbeat International — which includes two-thirds of U.S. pregnancy centers — in 2019 had satisfaction rates on exit surveys above 99%.

Pregnancy centers surely will remain a valued and familiar part of America too.