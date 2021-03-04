Politics still beating science in some of Murphy’s vaccine priorities

Pressure to reopen schools has become intense, and the education establishment and surely many parents want to prioritize vaccinating teachers and other school staff to support that. The CDC, however, made it clear that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for reopening.

The Egg Harbor Township School Board joined the cause recently, asking the state to prioritize teachers for immunization.

Some or all teachers in 28 states are already eligible for vaccinations, since priority lists and the progress of vaccination campaigns vary. Teachers and child-care providers are eligible in Delaware’s current phase, but not yet in Pennsylvania (except for Philadelphia County, which has its own priorities).

On Monday, Murphy announced that New Jersey K-12 educators, support staff and childcare workers will be eligible for COVID vaccination as of March 15, along with many government employees and migrant farm workers.

Two weeks later eligibility will extend to food, hospitality, postal, judicial and many other work groups.