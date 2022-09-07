Politicizing ballots and elections undermines public confidence

Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo has an easy act to follow. His predecessor, Ed McGettigan, presided over at least six serious mistakes in the handling of elections during his term.

These included leaving the name of an independent council candidate off mail-in ballots, failing to deliver provisional ballots to polls for voters who needed them, sending out a mail ballot already filled out for several Democrats, printing and distributing mail-in ballots without any “bubbles” to fill in to cast a vote, and misprinting the bar codes needed for machine processing of half the mail-in ballots sent out. In one instance an exasperated Superior Court judge called it “a horrendous situation” that “does not reflect well on the clerk of Atlantic County.”

So when the new clerk, Giralo, recently announced the county could save tens of thousands of dollars each election if it didn’t print and send out mail-in ballots that voters don’t want, it sounded like the kind of small improvement to be expected.

But since the pandemic election of November 2020 — with its unrequested mail-in ballots, chaos, errors and deviations from past electoral norms — intense political fighting has focused on all aspects of voting. Democrats accused Giralo of seeking to reduce vote by mail for partisan advantage, and perhaps that is among his motives.

Giralo has informed the public how to opt in or out of receiving a mail-in ballot. “We want you to vote. We don’t care if you vote by machine, early or by mail,” he said. However, the vast majority of those who are sent mail-in ballots — which cost $7 each — don’t send them back. And if they go to their polling place on Election Day, they must vote by provisional paper ballot (more processing, more cost). His public-service announcements have told people how they can remove their names from automatic vote-by-mail lists if they don’t want to vote that way.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said, “Joe wants to cut down on voting by mail, which is perceived as helping Democrats, yet he wants to waste taxpayer dollars on poorly utilized early voting centers in an attempt to help Republicans.” Suleiman said Giralo’s announcements about mail-in-ballot procedures are a waste of money too.

Despite pandemic shutdowns and public fears, most other states allowed secure and familiar voting in person on machines in the 2020 election. But in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy used his emergency power to close the polls and flood the state with less secure mail-in ballots, giving counties too little time to handle the change properly. The door was opened for partisans to relentlessly seek advantage in portraying and changing the election process.

This violates the important principle that while politicians can and do say almost anything to get elected, the electoral laws and processes themselves should be above seeking advantage for self and party. Any change to the election process must be made with substantial support from the major parties and independents, or the public may reasonably assume the political party pushing for the changes is seeking an advantage.

In early 2021, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, proposed setting up a commission to study vote-by-mail. Then-Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, supported such a commission, and also proposed new voting machines that would make paper backups for verifying results (a prudent practice that other states have implemented).

Now another election approaches that could have benefited from these good, bipartisan approaches — but won’t because the Legislature has failed to act.

Self-government in America relies on public confidence that its choices of representatives are being fairly and securely communicated. That trust and the order it supports is difficult when the election process itself is politicized.