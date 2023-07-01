Each year more people discover the issue of offshore wind energy, turning air movement into electricity with high-tech windmills. Newcomers may be surprised to learn that work on creating vast fields of oceanic wind turbines began more than a decade ago.

Offshore wind was politicized from the start, like much of consequence in America this century. That has obscured and interfered with the genuine public interest in a vast, nonpolluting source of energy available to coastal New Jersey. A short history will help clarify what’s at stake.

We have urged support for offshore wind for more than 15 years, mentioning reasons in a 2011 editorial that remain valid: “An endless, nonpolluting source of electrical power. No greenhouse gases contributing to global warming. Safer than nuclear power. And coastal South Jersey could be the hub of a burgeoning offshore-wind industry, boosting the regional economy.”

That year a Princeton company abandoned its plan for an initial 200-megawatt windfarm. State and federal governments weren’t ready to get behind an industry mature in Europe but absent from the U.S.

Cape May-based Fishermen’s Energy proposed a 20-megawatt project 3 miles off Atlantic City. By 2015, the state Board of Public Utilities twice had rejected it, refusing to make businesses and homeowners buy Fishermen’s very expensive electricity. South Jersey legislators even tried pass a bill ordering the BPU to disregard the project’s electricity cost. Two years and a state Supreme Court decision later, the Fishermen’s Energy effort to deploy six wind turbines ended in failure.

That same year, a developer arrived with the needed industrial scale and experience producing affordable clean energy — from Europe, where new wind farms could produce power more cheaply than natural gas plants. Danish-based Dong Energy, which had built 22 offshore wind farms in Europe, announced plans for what will be a 1,100 megawatt project a dozen or so miles off Atlantic City. After a corporate name change and five years of preparatory work, Ørsted U.S. remains on track to start producing energy in 2024. U.S. Wind Inc., which also had leased more than 150,000 acres of ocean for wind power, soon followed with a large project farther up the coast.

These major proposals arrived in time for Gov. Phil Murphy — just a month after he took office in 2018 — to expedite the New Jersey effort with an executive order to establish an Offshore Wind Strategic Plan. That allowed Ørsted to qualify for an expected 12% federal tax credit before it expired.

While that saved ratepayers some money, New Jersey and three other Atlantic Coast states politicized offshore wind development from the start, making it more expensive. The vast work of developing the nation’s first offshore turbine manufacturing industry would have been quicker and more cost-effective if the states worked together in a regional approach. Each state’s officials chose instead to create their own industries, allowing officials to spend and make deals to the advantage of themselves and political supporters. Having money and jobs to hand out is a fundamental political power. The CEO of Ørsted said the cheapest electricity for consumers would result from developing one industry instead of several, but governments everywhere always insist “on everything sort of being local. … It’s an equation that’s very difficult to solve without the whole technology becoming much more expensive.”

The BPU in 2019 said the cost to ratepayers would be “probably a lot less than they think.” When bids were awarded for Ørsted’s first phase, the board said the wind farm is expected to cost average residential electricity customers a surprisingly reasonable $1.46 a month. Green energy subsidies have piled up in the four years since, without updated estimates of rates on monthly bills.

The Democratic Party’s infighting between Murphy and then-Senate President Steve Sweeney in 2020 briefly threatened South Jersey’s wind power benefits. Democratic legislators led by Sweeney threatened to put the state project on hold until Ørsted took steps promised to the region.

New Jersey Democrats have pursued much clean energy crony capitalism that doesn’t make as much economic sense as offshore wind, enabled by a nationwide campaign to exaggerate human-caused global warming and sea-level rise. New Jersey continues to give billions in unneeded subsidies to solar firms, probably billions more are being lined up for industrial-level battery storage, and subsidies are making sales of expensive electric vehicles possible.

Barrier island municipalities were the first to oppose offshore wind. Wealthy oceanfront homeowners didn’t want to even occasionally see tiny turbines on the horizon, and local officials who squeak might get some grease. When a whale mortality event continued last year, island opposition grew into a Republican counterbalance to the Democrats.

Republicans also are exaggerating fears, in their case of ocean wind’s impact on the environment and tourism economy. We think that behind their opposition is an unspoken, powerfully effective political strategy. As the large and growing bill for N.J. Democrats’ climate agenda falls on consumers and businesses, Republicans will be the party that tried to delay or stop the harms of the partisan climate agenda.

New Jersey would have been better served if Democrats had made offshore wind a bipartisan effort from the start, and had worked with other states to speed development and keep costs to consumers down.

Democrats have added much to what people will eventually pay for what could have been clean energy as cheap as natural gas. Republican opposition, to the extent it is effective, will add a bit to the bill.

As is often the case, the interests of the political parties and their supporters are contrary to those of the public.