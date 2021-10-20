Pleasantville beats county in vacant-homes effort

Judge Julio Mendez noted the legitimate interest in addressing vacant and abandoned properties, but didn’t mince words in striking down ordinances and what he called “a revenue scheme.”

“Setting registration fees from $300-$1,000 a year, and the fines from $500-$1,500 a day, without providing a scintilla of evidence as to how these numbers were computed and determined, is the definition of arbitrary and capricious,” Mendez wrote in his ruling.

He said the court was also “greatly concerned” that mere defaults on mortgages were enough to target financially vulnerable homeowners.

Pleasantville tackled the problem by creating its own registry of emptied homes. After arranging a street-by-street survey to find them, the city notified owners of abandoned or vacant properties that they must be maintained, secured, posted with contact information, and registered with a $500 fee.

Once identified, the city's code enforcers, police and public works staff could work together to minimize the public-safety and health risks empty and neglected properties might pose. Police found some places taken over by gang members, for example, and after getting them out public works boarded up the houses.