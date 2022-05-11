Place early voting sites for equal convenience

We’ve often said that changes in election procedures should only be done on a bipartisan basis, to prevent their use to give one party a built-in advantage over the other. (Even this allows changes to help ensure the two major parties stay in power, so the public must scrutinize those and make sure the change is widely supported).

Election procedures also should follow solidly established principles if possible, as a first-line guard against contamination by the desire for partisan advantage.

The recent selection of early voting locations in Atlantic County offers a good opportunity to see these guidelines in practice (or not) and why they’re important.

Last year New Jersey began making available voting machines several days ahead of an election to accommodate those wishing to vote early. State government provided funds for each county for seven early voting locations.

Atlantic County created six such sites, which was challenging enough considering the security, staffing and access requirements. Since new technology was involved, that was tested and passed muster in one site before its use in the fall election.

This year the county was open to creating a seventh early voting site since the state would fund it. The Democratic and Republican representatives on the county Board of Elections agreed to put it in Egg Harbor Township.

Then the Democrats on the board proposed taking the existing voting location from Buena Vista Township and giving it to Pleasantville. The Republicans on the board opposed that. By law the tie was broken by the county clerk, Joe Giralo, who favored keeping the Buena Vista location.

Political party officials and members, when acting together or on their own, didn’t seem to have a particular firm and strongly defensible principle for deciding the distribution of early voting accommodation in the county.

Their decision together to put a seventh location in Egg Harbor Township apparently was made because it is the most populous municipality in the county. This is a defective basis for an electoral decision, and if it were applied uniformly would confine early voting to the largest cities and municipalities in the state — seriously skewing the advantage of such voting in favor of urban voters and against rural voters. Note that the state pays for seven voting locations for each county, regardless of their widely differing populations.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman argued that more people voted early in Pleasantville last year than did at the Buena Vista Township site, so that site should be moved to Pleasantville. Picking locations to try to encourage more people to vote early would be worse than deciding on the basis of population and also put rural voters at a disadvantage.

In rejecting the switch from Buena Vista Township to Pleasantville, Giralo, a Republican, said it is “the goal of my office to ensure that voting routines are not disturbed, and maintaining these six early voting locations will help to further that goal.” This notion that a single prior use constitutes a precedent is weak, and doesn’t even try to address the basis for distributing early voting locations last year or going forward.

Two principles must be observed in this matter. All voters should have as equal an opportunity to vote as is practical. The enabling law satisfies this in part by allowing registered voters anywhere in the county to cast their ballots early at any of the county’s early voting locations.

To further keep that opportunity about the same for each and every voter, the locations for early voting should be spread evenly around the county to minimize everyone’s travel to them. One group of voters shouldn’t have to travel farther than another.

An early voting site is on the border of Pleasantville and Northfield, so voters in both have the least travel needed. Buena Vista is in the southwest corner of the county, and its removal from early voting would leave many people west of Mays Landing with a long drive to the polls.

Whether or not the Atlantic County Board of Elections intentionally made even geographic distribution a priority, its selections last year reasonably accomplished it — especially since it was limited to sites with enough existing infrastructure to keep costs in line.