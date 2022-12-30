Pinelands thinning a welcome addition to fire fuel reduction

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service for many years has used prescribed and controlled burning to reduce the danger of wildfire in the Pine Barrens. A new state law in 2018 increased the goal for such preventive burning mainly of forest-floor fuel to about 30,000 acres a year. The law also allowed the burns to be done on private land if needed (with fees charged to cover their cost) and to achieve ecosystem diversity.

About a month ago, the N.J. Forest Service announced an important addition to state efforts to keep people and property safe from forest fires. Starting next April, workers will thin the growth in about 1,300 acres of Bass River State Forest.

Even though such thinning is a historic and accepted form of forest management throughout the country, and supported by government foresters as well as the timber industry, the media greeted the news of its use in the pinelands with much alarm. A lead headline in this newspaper blared it “would cut 2.4 million pinelands trees.”

That’s rich. The vast majority of those “trees” are saplings with a stem less than 2 inches in diameter. By this standard, anyone living at the edge of a forest has probably cut down hundreds of trees over the years with their mower.

The Associated Press story quickly noted the plan “will mostly affect small, scrawny trees,” and then added this howler: “not the towering giants for which the Pinelands National Refuge is known and loved.” The refuge actually is famous for its pigmy forest and scrub oaks and pines, no giants among them. We blame AP editors elsewhere, who probably misused the local reporter’s reference to some tall pines planted by government decades ago in Bass River State Forest. (We rule out effective and comic irony only because journalists know it will flummox many readers.)

The forest that will get this improved protection against catastrophic wildfires poses a significant risk to the 50,000 residents in the area and the firefighters who guard them. In the area observed by the busy watchtower at Bass River, there have been nine forest fires that have burned 30,100 acres since 1999. Nearby fires in 1936 and 1977 killed firefighters, who are honored by a memorial near the tower.

The area to be thinned is less than a tenth of 1% of the 1.1-million-acre pinelands preserve.

The cutting will center on the smallest snow-bent pitch pines. These small trees can carry fire from the forest floor up to the treetops, where flames can spread rapidly, said the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Todd Wyckoff, chief of the New Jersey Forest Service, said such scrawny pines are “like liquid gasoline in the pinelands.” The area currently has about 2,000 trees per acre, which is four times the normal density in the pinelands, according to the state.

“I see a forest at risk from fire. I look at this as restoring the forest to more of what it should be,” Wyckoff said.

The project will leave an intact canopy across the site. Taller trees on the sides of some roads also will be cut to create a more functional fire break where firefighters can defend against a spreading blaze.

The Pinelands Commission wisely approved the plan to reduce wildfire risk this time without controversy. A few years ago, the commission initially rejected a plan to cut some of the tall nonnative white pines, planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, that were blocking the view from the fire tower. Partially blinding the fire spotters could have given small fires time to grow out of control and put the public in jeopardy.

Most of the growth cut next year will be ground into wood chips and left on the forest floor, where it will eventually return to the soil. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it didn’t anticipate getting any material of commercial value from the thinning project.

John Cecil, an assistant commissioner with the department, said that if some felled trees “could be put to good use and generate revenue for the taxpayers, why wouldn’t we do that? If there’s a way to do this that preserves the essential goals of this plan and brings some revenue back in, that’s not the end of the world. Maybe you could get a couple fence posts out of these trees.”

Excellent approach. The department’s public forests and parks have been squeezed by uncontrolled spending in other parts of the state budget, so a bit of thrift is desirable wherever it can be found in state operations.

Recycle and reuse is preferable to wasting the small resource affected by the thinning plan. If a handful of mature trees must give their lives to help keep people safe, using them will show respect for their part of nature.