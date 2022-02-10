Personal auto risk could lower insurance rate

The auto insurance industry is very competitive. Many companies offer drivers multiple kinds and levels of coverage. Since drivers tend to stick with their auto insurer for years, companies spend heavily on advertising to get them to switch.

One result is that in general the cost of an auto policy reflects the risk that the company will have to pay a claim under the coverage provided.

For about a century, auto insurers have worked to determine that risk — for example, how likely a driver was to get into an accident or have their car stolen — by using demographic information. This included the driver’s location, driving history, age, gender, type of car, and more. Later, factors such as their credit score were added. The mix of factors has been continually tweaked to better match the risk assessment to the real-world claims experience.

Unsurprisingly, these factors point to greater risk in low-income urban areas. Cars are older and less safe there, more likely to be stolen and more likely to collide in heavy traffic. Since such areas have proportionately larger minority populations, for more than a decade advocates of economic justice have pushed for regulations to stop companies from using factors to determine that greater risk.