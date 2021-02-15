People change, so public housing exclusions should be regularly reviewed

Public housing authorities have more discretion. They can deny admission to those evicted from public housing for drug-related crimes, those with a pattern of disruptive use of alcohol or drugs, and those who have engaged in any other criminal activity. Because of that last category, crimes of greatly varying seriousness can bring the same severe ban.

One big shortcoming of this process is that once a ban is enacted it tends to last indefinitely — regardless of a person’s rehabilitation, establishment in society and law-abiding life. A reconsideration typically only happens if someone seeks administrative review of their denial of housing eligibility, and those represented by lawyers often win such appeals.

For the application of exclusions to be fair and just, housing authorities should review them periodically to see if they are still needed or desirable in each case. When people are banned they should be informed of the reasons for the action and allowed to appeal.

For the discretionary bans, after a set number of years the authority should presume it is no longer needed and invite the individual to present evidence to that effect.

Human Rights Watch calls housing the “linchpin that everything else hangs on in your life.” Many millions of former inmates in America, many having served time for nonviolent offenses, struggle to obtain that anchor to reestablishing their lives. Ensuring that their access to publicly funded housing isn’t needlessly cut off or restricted is essential to helping them rejoin lawful, constructive society.