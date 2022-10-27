Partnership a start on intractable social problems in Rio Grande

Homelessness, drug addiction and mental health problems have converged on the Rio Grande section of Middle Township as they have in many communities across America. This month the Township Committee voted to create a community partnership to start work on these issues undermining the quality of life in the otherwise thriving commercial center.

Partnerships that bring many disciplines together have become the strategy of choice the past 25 years to help clusters of people whose lives have run off the rails and become a burden on a community. The combined effort of law enforcement, social workers, government agencies and a wide array of medical and mental health professionals seems like the most that society can do to help people who can’t or won’t help themselves.

The Rio Grande Community Partnership will be charged with coming up with responses to homelessness and drug use in the area, as well as for petty crime and a shortage of housing.

The group could get some ideas from the nonprofit Center for Health Care Strategies, which has been developing the partnership strategy since 1995, especially in California. The center advances collaboration among hospitals, community-based organizations, pharmacies, emergency services and other organizations to improve care and outcomes for the homeless. It suggests implementing things like medical respite care, street medicine and sobering centers.

Medical respite care gives the homeless a safe, short-term residence where they can get health care and social services. Street medicine brings health care to homeless people in their encampments, in parks or on the street. Doctors, nurses, mental health specialists, social workers and pharmacists deliver care and medicine without requiring identification. Sobering centers give those acutely intoxicated 4 to 24 hours to safely recover from alcohol and drug use, while offering access to shelters, treatment and other services.

Yet all this doesn’t seem to be enough. In California, it may be allowing the nexus of drug addiction, mental health problems and homelessness to grow in the places providing the most support services.

Yale researcher Jack Tsai and colleagues helped prove that a housing first strategy can get people with substance use disorders into housing. Now, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, he’s trying to figure out how to help the addicted once they have housing. A subsequent Tsai-led study found that substance-abusing residents continued their use and had poorer mental health than nonusers in housing first programs — but at least “the substance use conditions did not worsen.”

The outreach by Middle Township officials to the addicted, mentally disturbed and homeless around Rio Grande will sound familiar to those who have made such efforts in Atlantic City and other magnets for such unfortunate people.

Middle Township Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said offers of housing assistance and other programs were refused. “They felt as though they were entitled to be there,” she said.

Mayor Tim Donohue called their treatment of Osmundsen and others trying to help them “abominable.” He said that many people won’t accept help because they would “no longer be allowed to do the things that they want to do, which is inflict self-harm on themselves. It’s very sad.”

Parents and friends of the addicted, mentally disturbed and homeless experience this kind of sadness intensely. They routinely and literally beg authorities to compel their loved ones to submit to treatment and help.

The essence of this intractable problem of ruined lives and devalued communities is powerlessness to choose better. Addiction can override all other values in life. Mental illness can stop the mind from functioning. Even those free of both can be ruled by despair so deep no other possibility can be seen.

This powerlessness in many cases may need to be offset by familial, institutional and governmental power over the afflicted individuals. Perpetuating their hollowed lives can’t restore them and isn’t compassionate. Some decisions must be made for them and carried out with or without their consent, with the goal of their again being fully human and able to make choices.

Society formerly constrained people without end to isolate their problems from the public. That was inhumane, but perhaps so is letting them veto treatment and chance of regaining health. A love that is tough may be the most effective and kindest if society is capable of it.