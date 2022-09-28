Oysters take leading role in South Jersey shore protection

Barnegat Bay is on the front lines of New Jersey’s fight to counter the effects of rising seas. The combination of higher sea level and sinking land has increased the power of waves to erode the bay’s shores.

Where there used to be beaches, now there’s hardly any sand at all. One community has lost 150 feet of beach in less than 30 years.

To turn the bay beaches around, the state and the American Littoral Society have called in the Jersey Shore’s powerful ally in nature, the oyster.

Using a $1 million grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the society has been inviting oysters to move in and help reduce the power of the waves. Steel wire cages have been filled with rocks and whelk shells on which oyster offspring can attach and start their lives. Then the cages are placed in rows along the bay shoreline.

The humble oyster has proven to be a hard worker for coastal resiliency that needs little more than an introduction to the job.

Nearby to the south, oysters are creating an artificial reef to protect the shores of Beach Haven. The project by ReClam the Bay is deploying mesh bags filled with whelk shells already hosting millions of baby oysters. Since 2015, the group has placed 10,000 bags of oysters at the reef site a few hundred yards offshore.

Oysters have shown their mettle throughout the state. ReClam The Bay completed a similar reef in Tuckerton, and NY/NJ Baykeeper has been growing oysters along the secure Naval Weapons Station Earle in Raritan Bay and putting them to work protecting nearby shores heavily eroded by Sandy.

Since 2019, the DEP has been collecting oyster shells emptied by diners at South Jersey restaurants, and drying them for six months to ensure they’re clean. Then they’ve been placed in the Maurice River and along Delaware Bay to promote shore-protecting colonies there. More than 65 tons of shells have been recycled and the DEP is seeking to increase the annual amount handled.

The American Littoral Society, based at Sandy Hook in Monmouth County, also has helped create oyster reefs at four locations along Delaware Bay in Cape May and Cumberland counties.

As a bonus, the oysters help improve water quality in the bay: A single oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day.

Making shorelines more resilient is a wonderful addition to the oyster comeback story. South Jersey once had a thriving oyster industry, when Bivalve was a busy port and the N.J. tall ship A.J. Meerwald was among dozens of oyster schooners. That was nearly ended forever by water pollution, overfishing and devastating parasitic diseases such as Dermo and MSX. But with the help of Rutgers University scientists, the oysters returned to Delaware Bay, where they anchor a growing aquaculture industry.

They’ve always been delicious and nutritious, and helped keep salt water clean by filtering it as they feed. Now oysters are helping stabilize the shores after people treated them more poorly than Lewis Carroll’s Walrus and Carpenter. Surely they’re the greatest bivalves of all time.