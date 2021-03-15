Outrage and uncertainty as Langford, Marsh repayments to A.C. stall

Lorenzo Langford and William Marsh, former Atlantic City mayor and council president respectively, have again stopped repaying a lawsuit settlement with the city that was rejected by the N.J. Supreme Court due to “appalling conflicts.”

That’s almost as shocking as the $850,000 settlement among city officials following a 1999 claim by Langford and Marsh that City Council eliminated jobs they had with the school system for political reasons.

A few weeks after Langford assumed the mayoralty for the first time and his running mates took over the majority on City Council, the council voted to settle the case by awarding Langford and Marsh the $850,000.

The New Jersey inspector general announced an investigation of the obvious conflict of interest. The city was advised to not disburse the money pending completion of that probe, but Atlantic City government paid them the money anyway. Langford and Marsh were warned to put the money into a trust while the validity of the settlement was contested, but they spent it anyway.

The case worked its way up to the state Supreme Court, which in 2007 threw out the settlement and ordered Langford and Marsh to repay the money to the city.