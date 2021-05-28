OUR VIEW: Vaccination passports would be unfair and unreliable

The millions of people who were immunized by having COVID are making the same contribution (or more) to suppressing the pandemic in America. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 83 million Americans have developed immunity the natural way.

Add the two groups together and it’s easy to see why the number of cases has plummeted.

But New Jersey and federal government officials will hardly acknowledge this other side of immunization. Yet natural immunity looks as good, maybe better, than that acquired by vaccination.

A National Institutes of Health study found the immune systems of more than 95% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had “durable memories” of the virus up to eight months after infection. Research recently published in Science found natural immunity can last for up to eight months. Vaccines currently are expected to last at least longer than six months. For both, more experience and data are needed to understand just how long immunity lasts.

But while governments and even some businesses push the use of vaccination passports, those with natural immunity are ignored. No provision is made for them to show their positive test results, or even their return to work certificates issued by health authorities.