OUR VIEW: Vaccination passports would be unfair and unreliable

The great American triumph in the pandemic was its ultrafast development and production of effective vaccines against the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19. Since the beginning of federal vaccine distribution last fall, that has protected growing millions against the illness and its worst outcomes. It has also strongly contributed to greatly reducing the spread of the highly infectious pathogen.
About 130 million in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated and another 30 million have gotten one of the two vaccine doses they need to be fully immunized.
Not a day goes by that some part of government doesn’t announce a reward or a privilege for getting vaccinated, to encourage more people to get the shot. This may include relief from masking and distancing rules, skipping lines for travel and entertainment, and allowance across national borders. In some places the vaccinated are required to show cards indicating their status.
But these privileges and rewards aren’t available to those not vaccinated, including the many who have equal or better immunity to COVID acquired naturally. This is unfair and, as matters now stand, is a distinction that can’t be made reliably and securely anyway. The justification of course is that there’s a great societal interest in getting as many people vaccinated as possible – and there is much truth to that, although that goal too outruns the scientific reality. But even such a benefit can’t justify unfair, disparate treatment of people.
The millions of people who were immunized by having COVID are making the same contribution (or more) to suppressing the pandemic in America. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 83 million Americans have developed immunity the natural way.
Add the two groups together and it’s easy to see why the number of cases has plummeted.
But New Jersey and federal government officials will hardly acknowledge this other side of immunization. Yet natural immunity looks as good, maybe better, than that acquired by vaccination.
A National Institutes of Health study found the immune systems of more than 95% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had “durable memories” of the virus up to eight months after infection. Research recently published in Science found natural immunity can last for up to eight months. Vaccines currently are expected to last at least longer than six months. For both, more experience and data are needed to understand just how long immunity lasts.
But while governments and even some businesses push the use of vaccination passports, those with natural immunity are ignored. No provision is made for them to show their positive test results, or even their return to work certificates issued by health authorities.
Vaccine passports, or cards recording a vaccination, aren’t secure records and may never be. Health privacy laws restrict the gathering and sharing of patient information. There is no federal database of vaccination records. Half the states are using their childhood vaccination records — handy for pediatricians to check the status of their patients — to log COVID vaccinations. But access to such a database for confirmation would have to be unrestricted, an invitation to problems.
No wonder the internet has plenty of offers to create fake vaccination cards. They’ve been sold on Etsy. The FBI said such cards are being “advertised on social media websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and blogs,” and warns against creating or using them.
State Sen. Mike Testa, of Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, has introduced a bill to prevent the state from mandating the use of vaccine passports. He considers them violations of personal freedom and privacy.
Those are good considerations, but the inherent unfairness and unreliability of them is more damning.
Better to crush the pandemic by the combination of vaccination and natural immunity, accept it that this novel coronavirus will almost certainly transition to a recurring and tolerable illness like the flu, and welcome a return to a society not only now unmasked but also not divided along arbitrary lines of immunization.