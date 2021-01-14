OUR VIEW: The best of tides, the worst of tides for shore communities

Atlantic City and Ocean City face a common challenge. Both communities must fortify their streets and neighborhoods from rising seas and bays.

In Ocean City, worries about the loss of property and flooded streets have spurred action by government and private citizens.

The city has spent millions on its defenses — raising streets, adding pumping stations and bolstering bulkheads. Even so, the residents there want more. A December town hall meeting drew 100 property owners. They grilled officials on the city’s latest $25 million plan to strengthen its flood defenses. The message from the public: We need to be doing more.

We can’t recall similar meetings in Atlantic City, even when scientists report on the city’s vulnerability. Last month, Climate Central found Atlantic City and Camden’s affordable housing developments are at great risk of future flooding. The nonprofit news organization analyzes and reports on climate science in the hopes of driving discussion and planning.

The warning bell sounded alarming enough. But there was little public response.

The one person we know would read the report and use it as a call to action died this month. David Dichter, 89, was an outspoken advocate about Atlantic City’s need to address climate issues.