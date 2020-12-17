Our View: Support referees who make the games we love possible

Life for youth sports officials, here and across the country, includes low pay, dealing with vocal coaches, angry parents, lengthy trainings and now safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is it any wonder that the number of youth referees, which was already shrinking because of retirements and a lack of interest, is not keeping pace with the needs of high school and youth leagues around the country?
As a result, some games are now at risk.
Just this past season, the West Jersey Football League, which normally has 30 or more crews for any given high school football weekend, had to adapt to a shortage.
This year, the WJFL had only about 23 crews for about 47 games a weekend. That forced some games to be moved to Thursday night and Saturday night. The season wrapped up last month, and other than the schedule changes, or cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, the games took place.
But what about next year?
Most officials are in their 50s or 60s, and retired from work. For many of them, being an official is a labor of love.
“It’s very difficult,” West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers, who also is Lindenwold’s athletic director, said in October. “I’m constantly begging schools to change games. I have to call the athletic directors to make sure (games can be moved). I have to email each conference president to let them know we need volunteers (to move their games).”
And for all they deal with, including the constant berating by both fans and coaches, football officials are paid $95 per game.
“It’s total chaos between coaches hollering at officials all the time, and parents think they can say anything they want,” said Scott Campbell, president of the New Jersey State Football Officials Association’s Ed Myer Chapter.
What also creates a more challenging situation is that football officials in the state are required to take a two-semester training course before taking the field.
“People don’t want to put all that effort in if they are taking a beating all the time. Officiating is a thankless job. There is a definite lack of respect, and some guys don’t want to deal with that,” Campbell said.
Organizations that develop referees are trying to help. The National Federation of State High School Associations is hoping to reduce aggressive behavior toward officials. The group has created a video titled “The Parent Seat” and issued an op-ed by Executive Director Karissa L. Niehoff. She advised parents to “act your age” and “stay in your own lane” and publicized a letter from a 20-year veteran soccer official who walked away from overseeing the sport.
If we want high school and youth sports to continue, we need to do more, including considering recruiting younger men and women interested in sports, to consider officiating.
A pay hike may be needed as well. And fans and coaches need to do their best to make sure there is not a shortage of officials, and that can mean only one thing — behave yourself on the sidelines and in the coaching boxes.
All these steps should be considered, because while it’s fashionable to beat up on the referee, what we’re seeing is they are essential to the games that we love to watch each season.
