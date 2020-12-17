Our View: Support referees who make the games we love possible

Life for youth sports officials, here and across the country, includes low pay, dealing with vocal coaches, angry parents, lengthy trainings and now safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is it any wonder that the number of youth referees, which was already shrinking because of retirements and a lack of interest, is not keeping pace with the needs of high school and youth leagues around the country?

As a result, some games are now at risk.

Just this past season, the West Jersey Football League, which normally has 30 or more crews for any given high school football weekend, had to adapt to a shortage.

This year, the WJFL had only about 23 crews for about 47 games a weekend. That forced some games to be moved to Thursday night and Saturday night. The season wrapped up last month, and other than the schedule changes, or cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, the games took place.

But what about next year?

Most officials are in their 50s or 60s, and retired from work. For many of them, being an official is a labor of love.

