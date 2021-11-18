Our view: Stockton's coastal resiliency center proposal bold and appropriate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the kind of overture you expect from your academic institutions, especially one with its roots in marine and environmental sciences. It’s suitably located in an urban center whose inhabitants are particularly vulnerable to our changing environment and in need of good jobs.

Compare that proposal to the fits and starts and reversals that mark climate resiliency and energy policies at the national and international level and it’s easy to see why much of the progress in the climate response is happening at a state or lower level of government.

This is also appropriate, as cities and tourist areas do more than their share of contributing to the degrading of our natural environment. One has only to see a miles-long traffic jam on the parkway in summer, or feel the blast of cold air shooting from the open doors of a casino hotel to know the amount of energy expended for our leisure.