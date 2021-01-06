OUR VIEW: Recovery has begun, will be especially sweet for South Jersey

This rising tide of vaccination will take awhile to turn the contagion around. The coronavirus has spread geometrically, infecting ever greater numbers worldwide. The next benchmark to celebrate will be when vaccines stabilize and then reduce the spread of the cornavirus.

The good news this year will be especially felt and welcomed in South Jersey. Although the region’s spread-out population was spared the worst of COVID illness intensity, its tourism-based economy took an outsized hit from reactions of all kinds to the pandemic.

Unbearably high unemployment in New Jersey and the nation has been worse here. Cape May County lost 46% of its tourism business in the summer before recouping some of its loss in the fall. The casino workforce is down 40%.

The arrival of mass vaccination, which hadn’t been expected until later in the year, is perfectly timed for the restoration of South Jersey’s seasonal economy. By June, vaccines will have opened the way for people to finally drive to the Jersey Shore and have fun.

“I think the pent-up demand is going to be explosive,” said Bob McDevitt, president of the casino workers union in Atlantic City. “It’s one thing to sit at home in your underwear and gamble on your phone, and quite another to come to a casino resort in person, go to dinner, see a show.”

The Jersey Shore’s worst year may be followed by its best. That’s something to look forward to in the dark days of this winter.