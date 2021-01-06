OUR VIEW: Recovery has begun, will be especially sweet for South Jersey

Mankind has reached the point in its yearlong pandemic sickness where its return to health has begun and is assured.
The wave of vaccinations that has started will build until it overcomes the highly contagious coronavirus. And even though the worst of COVID-19 damage is still ahead, knowing this global calamity will end relatively soon brings relief and joy.
The past month has brought repeated good news to South Jersey as the vaccines that will vanquish the virus started trickling and then streaming into the arms of high-priority recipients.
In mid-December, health care workers at local hospitals were vaccinated. Emergency room nurse Funda Dalkirmaz, the first to get the shot at Shore Medical Center, relished the moment. “I’m really, really happy. I’ve been waiting for this. I’ve been telling everybody to vaccinate. I’m a very pro-vaccine person. I’m in the military, so I get vaccines a lot.”
At the same time, residents and staff at long-term-care facilities also were receiving the vaccine to counter their significantly greater risk to COVID-19.
As the year drew to a close, the state Department of Corrections began vaccinating its staff and inmates, starting with South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton. Prisons have inevitably been hot spots because staff and inmates alike are in close proximity indoors for extended periods. Immunizing them is the answer.
The slowly growing vaccination effort reached the state’s veterans homes on the first day of the New Year. A federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens that got the shots to the vets also is bringing it to hundreds of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Yesterday, the Cape May County Health Department was expected to get vaccine doses to its Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
This month, New Jersey will open six mega vaccination hubs — one at the Atlantic City Convention Center — as part of its network of 200 sites to fairly implement phased-in inoculation.
The next phase of vaccination will include frontline essential workers and individuals over 75. Afterward will come other essential workers, adults 65-74, and persons aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19.
Finally, during its Phase 2 the state’s plan will open eligibility for vaccination to the general public.
Soon the state will provide access to its online New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System, which will let people see when they are eligible for the vaccine and then schedule an appointment.
The stream of vaccinations will grow until it becomes a river of immunization covering everyone at heightened coronavirus risk. Within months, America will be awash in a sea of vaccines, available at will from physicians and pharmacies.
This rising tide of vaccination will take awhile to turn the contagion around. The coronavirus has spread geometrically, infecting ever greater numbers worldwide. The next benchmark to celebrate will be when vaccines stabilize and then reduce the spread of the cornavirus.
The good news this year will be especially felt and welcomed in South Jersey. Although the region’s spread-out population was spared the worst of COVID illness intensity, its tourism-based economy took an outsized hit from reactions of all kinds to the pandemic.
Unbearably high unemployment in New Jersey and the nation has been worse here. Cape May County lost 46% of its tourism business in the summer before recouping some of its loss in the fall. The casino workforce is down 40%.
The arrival of mass vaccination, which hadn’t been expected until later in the year, is perfectly timed for the restoration of South Jersey’s seasonal economy. By June, vaccines will have opened the way for people to finally drive to the Jersey Shore and have fun.
“I think the pent-up demand is going to be explosive,” said Bob McDevitt, president of the casino workers union in Atlantic City. “It’s one thing to sit at home in your underwear and gamble on your phone, and quite another to come to a casino resort in person, go to dinner, see a show.”
The Jersey Shore’s worst year may be followed by its best. That’s something to look forward to in the dark days of this winter.