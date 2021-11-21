Our View: Plan to heal Barnegat Bay

Nearly all of Ocean County’s 33 municipalities are located within the 660-square-mile Barnegat Bay watershed, which is the lifeline to a multitude of aquatic vegetation, shellfish beds, fish habitats and waterfowl nesting grounds, not to mention some pretty amazing sunsets and sunrises.

There also are more than 550,000 people — twice that number in summer — who live there.

Protecting the bay from the people who love to live next to it and use it has been a 50-year skirmish.

Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm about pollution in Barnegat Bay since the 1990s, and the state has been implementing plans in response. We know because we’ve been editorializing at least that long about saving the bay, cajoling, chiding, but more often cheering the efforts.

The bay is heavily used by residents and tourists. People want to build homes along it, fish and play in it, but all that attention is killing it. Nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers placed on lawns have been washing into the bay for decades, leading to algae blooms that kill off marine life. Nuisance species, such as the stinging sea nettles, have moved in as a result of the loss of native marine life.