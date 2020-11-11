Our view: Pandemic created new ways for domestic violence to stay hidden

Social workers, psychologists and law enforcers were pretty sure the increased stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and large increase in time spent at home together would prompt a rise in domestic violence.

Big jumps in incidents have been seen in other nations around the world, but in the U.S. reports of domestic violence soon dropped. Experts said victims were probably less able to safely connect with the help they needed.

Victoria Chase, a law associate professor who directs the Domestic Violence Clinic at Rutgers University-Camden, said the lack of an early uptick in restraining orders just showed people didn’t ask the courts to intervene.

A full and accurate picture of the pandemic’s effect on domestic violence will take time and more data, but pieces are starting to emerge. A New England Journal of Medicine report in September pointed to worsening factors, such as job losses, financial problems, lack of child care and less access to safe havens.

This month, a family law expert in Parsippany, Morris County, and a professor of social work at Yeshiva University looked at new emerging indicators in an article in the New Jersey Law Journal, “Domestic violence in New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic: What happened and how can we do a better job of helping victims?”