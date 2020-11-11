Our view: Pandemic created new ways for domestic violence to stay hidden

Social workers, psychologists and law enforcers were pretty sure the increased stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and large increase in time spent at home together would prompt a rise in domestic violence.
Big jumps in incidents have been seen in other nations around the world, but in the U.S. reports of domestic violence soon dropped. Experts said victims were probably less able to safely connect with the help they needed.
Victoria Chase, a law associate professor who directs the Domestic Violence Clinic at Rutgers University-Camden, said the lack of an early uptick in restraining orders just showed people didn’t ask the courts to intervene.
A full and accurate picture of the pandemic’s effect on domestic violence will take time and more data, but pieces are starting to emerge. A New England Journal of Medicine report in September pointed to worsening factors, such as job losses, financial problems, lack of child care and less access to safe havens.
This month, a family law expert in Parsippany, Morris County, and a professor of social work at Yeshiva University looked at new emerging indicators in an article in the New Jersey Law Journal, “Domestic violence in New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic: What happened and how can we do a better job of helping victims?”
They saw an early drop in domestic violence calls to the Newark Police Department in March, as well as low numbers of applications to courts for temporary restraining orders.
But starting at month’s end, reports of domestic violence jumped by almost a fifth compared to last year. And once courts reopened from their own pandemic shutdowns, restraining order requests rose sharply.
Legislators introduced a package of bills in October in the state Senate and Assembly to help address the too often hidden violence between people living together.
One expands the definition of domestic violence to include psychological abuse and economic abuse. Another would require the seizure of ammunition and firearm components when there is a domestic violence restraining order or conviction, and require notification when firearms are returned.
Others require better medical screenings and records access, and would help ensure insurance coverage for mental health treatment and therapy received by victims.
The pandemic’s increased isolation is preventing some cases of domestic violence from coming to light and getting help in time. Spread the word that help is available and support those who seem like abuse might be a factor in their stress and suffering.
To get help or information, call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline of Avanzar, a social justice nonprofit organization based in Pleasantville, at 800-286-4184 or 609-646-6767.
